Delhi Riots: Family Waits For Over A Day To Receive Body Of Factory Worker Shot To Death

HuffPost India Kamal Phool shows a photo of Veer Bhan on his phone.

The family of a 48-year-old factory worker who was killed in the Delhi riots had to wait more than a day to see or receive his body from the hospital.

Veer Bhan was travelling from Maujpur to his house in Karawal Nagar to eat food around 4pm on Tuesday when he was shot to death, his brother Kamal Phool told HuffPost India on Wednesday evening.

While Kamal Phool said that rioters had killed his brother, HuffPost India could not independently ascertain the cause of his death.

Veer Bhan’s family was informed of his death, which happened as soon as he was shot in the head, at around 5pm by a man who found his phone and called his brother.

“They (the hospital authorities) have been troubling us since yesterday by not giving the body or even talking to us. They are saying things like ‘the order hasn’t come yet’ or ‘the board has to sit and decide’,” said Kamal Phool, saying that he had not even been able to see his brother’s body.

The GTB Hospital in Dilshad Garden, the biggest government hospital in the area, has reported the highest number of deaths from the violence that engulfed many parts of Northeast Delhi since Sunday. On Wednesday, the corridors and grounds of the hospital were filled with anxious relatives waiting for updates on their kin or to claim their bodies.