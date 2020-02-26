Delhi Riots: Photos Show Frightening Aftermath

** TRIGGER WARNING: SOME OF THE IMAGES DEPICT GRAPHIC VIOLENCE **

Four days of riots in north east Delhi have left at least 20 people dead and several neighbourhoods wrecked.

A day after videos of burning vehicles and shops did the rounds of social media, people are yet to come to terms with the physical and financial costs of the violence.

While urgent meetings are being held by the Cabinet Committee on Security, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that the Army needs to be called in because the Delhi Police seems unable to control the situation.

Here are some photos that show just how bad the violence in north east Delhi was.

SAJJAD HUSSAIN via Getty Images A dog sleeps next to a car after the violence in Delhi on February 25.

Adnan Abidi / Reuters Muslims leave a Hindu dominated locality in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law in New Delhi, India, February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Adnan Abidi / Reuters Poeple carry the body of a man in a riot affected area of north east Delhi.

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images General view of Gokulpuri tyre market area.

SAJJAD HUSSAIN via Getty Images People bury copies of the Koran after they recovered from a burnt mosque on February 26.

Betwa Sharma Scenes from the tyre market in Gopalpuri that was set on fire by rioters on Tuesday.

Betwa Sharma People walk through the destruction left after a fire was started by rioters in Delhi's Gopalpuri.

SAJJAD HUSSAIN via Getty Images A man makes his way around burnt vehicles after the violence in Delhi.

This petrol pump in #Bhajanpura was his home until two days ago. Employees fed him, loved him. Now there's no one but him.

Many have lost their houses in #DelhiCAAClashes . Some burnt, some broken.#DelhiBurning pic.twitter.com/WebksuQuDj — Anvit Srivastava (@AnvitSrivastava) February 25, 2020

SAJJAD HUSSAIN via Getty Images Motorists ride past a burnt vehicle.

SAJJAD HUSSAIN via Getty Images People make their way around burnt vehicles following the violence in Delhi on 25 February.

Betwa Sharma Stores own by Muslims vandalised in north east Delhi.

Some pictures clicked at Bhajanpura yesterday. The devastation caused and the aftermath of it. Oh and this is just the main road. What happened in the inner lanes? We're yet to truly know. pic.twitter.com/sX6VF35d49 — Jasjeev Gandhiok (@JasjeevSinghTOI) February 26, 2020

As houses are being burned to the ground in Khazoori Khas in North East Delhi- there is NO police present in the area.

This is 3rd day of #DelhiRiots. Why is this still on? pic.twitter.com/ZEzRZEN6Do — Runjhun Sharma (@Runjhunsharmas) February 25, 2020

AP A vandalized street following violence in north east Delhi.