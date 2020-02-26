This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost India, which closed in 2020. Some features are no longer enabled. If you have questions or concerns about this article, please contact indiasupport@huffpost.com.
Delhi Riots: Photos Show Frightening Aftermath

People are yet to come to terms with the physical and financial costs of the riots, which have left at least 20 people dead.

** TRIGGER WARNING: SOME OF THE IMAGES DEPICT GRAPHIC VIOLENCE **

Four days of riots in north east Delhi have left at least 20 people dead and several neighbourhoods wrecked.

A day after videos of burning vehicles and shops did the rounds of social media, people are yet to come to terms with the physical and financial costs of the violence.

While urgent meetings are being held by the Cabinet Committee on Security, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that the Army needs to be called in because the Delhi Police seems unable to control the situation.

Here are some photos that show just how bad the violence in north east Delhi was.

A dog sleeps next to a car after the violence in Delhi on February 25.&nbsp;
Muslims leave a Hindu dominated locality in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law in New Delhi, India, February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Poeple carry the body of a man in a riot affected area of north east Delhi.&nbsp;
General view of Gokulpuri tyre market area.&nbsp;
People bury copies of the Koran after they recovered from a burnt mosque on February 26.&nbsp;
Scenes from the tyre market in Gopalpuri that was set on fire by rioters on Tuesday.
People walk through the destruction left after a fire was started by rioters in Delhi's Gopalpuri.
A man makes his way around burnt vehicles after the violence in Delhi.&nbsp;
Motorists ride past a burnt vehicle.&nbsp;
People make their way around burnt vehicles following the violence in Delhi on 25 February.
Stores own by Muslims vandalised in north east Delhi.
Stores own by Muslims vandalised in north east Delhi.
A vandalized street following violence in north east Delhi.&nbsp;
delhicitizenship amendment actCAACAA Protestsphotos
