Delhi Riots: Photos Show Frightening Aftermath

This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost India, which
closed in 2020. Some features are no longer enabled. If you have questions
or concerns about this article, please contact
indiasupport@huffpost.com.
A day after videos of burning vehicles and shops did the rounds of social media, people are yet to come to terms with the physical and financial costs of the violence.
While urgent meetings are being held by the Cabinet Committee on Security, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that the Army needs to be called in because the Delhi Police seems unable to control the situation.
Here are some photos that show just how bad the violence in north east Delhi was.
Some pictures clicked at Bhajanpura yesterday. The devastation caused and the aftermath of it. Oh and this is just the main road. What happened in the inner lanes? We're yet to truly know. pic.twitter.com/sX6VF35d49
This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost India, which
closed in 2020. Some features are no longer enabled. If you have questions
or concerns about this article, please contact
indiasupport@huffpost.com.