Newly-Wed Electrician Shot To Death In Delhi Riots Just 11 Days After Marriage

Ashfaq Hussain at his wedding.

A young electrician who had got married just 11 days ago is among the 22 people who have died so far in the Delhi riots.

22-year-old Ashfaq Hussain, who lived in Mustafabad, was shot when he was returning to his house after attending to a complaint, his uncle Shariful Hussain told HuffPost India.

Hussain’s family had asked him not to leave, said his uncle, who was at GTB Hospital in Dilshad Garden.

Shariful Hussain said that eyewitnesses told him that Hussain was hit by three bullets fired by the Delhi Police at a bridge in Brij Puri, near Mustafabad, around 5.30 pm.

HuffPost India couldn’t independently establish the cause of Hussain’s death.

Over the past four days, violent riots in many areas in North-east Delhi have killed 22 people and injured over 200. Armed mobs have burnt down houses and shops, many of them owned by Muslims, and attacked journalists and bystanders. According to reports, in many areas, police forces were either missing or tacitly encouraging the violence.

The electrician was brought by locals to a nearby hospital in Mustafabad, where a neighbour spotted him and informed the family. By the time his uncle arrived, Hussain was already dead.

The 22-year-old had got married on 14 February.

Hussain’s uncle told HuffPost India that an FIR had been filed in the local police station, and that the family intended to take legal action.