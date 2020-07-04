HuffPost India DU 2020 open book mock exam

Delhi University students are lambasting the varsity on Twitter after an attempted mock trial of its open book exam appeared to fail miserably on Saturday.

Hundred of students posted screenshots and videos of their test attempts online, saying they faced multiple errors and glitches as they tried to register for the mock exam, access question papers and upload answer sheets.

Just a day earlier, the university’s portal was called out for privacy breach after the issue of online admit card made students’s personal details public.

On Saturday, students posted complaints about the mock exam with the hashtags #DUAgainstOnlineExams and #ScrapOBE.

Students and teachers have been petitioning the university and its vice chancellors to cancel the open-book format of exams, citing problems with access to internet and study material.

The Delhi University had on June 27 announced the postponement of the exams for final year students, days before they were scheduled to begin on July 1, by ten days.

Following this, the university released a fresh exam date sheet on July 2 and 3, with mock exams scheduled for July 4-8. The final exams are due to begin on July 10, the first time the university will hold exams online as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here’s what students said about the first day of the mock exam:

downloaded my 7:30 mock and turns out iss slot mein toh 6th sem ka paper hi nahi hai (we had no prior information im not a fool lol) so ive been asked by my HoD to check in every slot because no one has any idea what's happening🤡 #delhiuniversity #DUAgainstOnlineExams pic.twitter.com/b5huu3FrDc — Bhavya (@bhvyughh) July 4, 2020

Is this a joke?

I have been trying to register myself on the portal. Tried many times but to no avail. Asked my friend to do it for me, finally got registered after 2-3 hours. Now this🤦🏻‍♂️ #DelhiUniversity #DuagainstOBE #DUAgainstOnlineExams pic.twitter.com/1AwWHxLngs — Rishabh Chaudhary (@Chaudharyrishh) July 4, 2020

#Cancel_Exam2020 #delhiuniversity#OBE

My portal for obe sends OTP to an EMAIL which is not mine , i have strictly mentioned my correct email before and after rectifying it with the clg after 2 hrs it's still not working , I'm not able to register ! @HRDMinistry @DrRPNishank pic.twitter.com/PyUq6OoRXY — Mandy (@Mandy83043860) July 4, 2020

Can't register since past hour. My details are absolutely correct. Do I need to wait for other people to finish their tests before I can give mine during final exams too? #delhiuniversity #DuAgainstOnlineExam #DuagainstOBE pic.twitter.com/CiylMBE4D5 — Dhruvika Dhamija (@DhruvikaDhamij1) July 4, 2020

Multiple students pointed out that they were getting the incorrect question paper, with some getting ones for entirely different courses.

#DUAgainstOnlineExams Master Stroke by DU. They uploaded the 2nd Year Subject Question Paper for Bcom Hons 3rd Year. What if it happens on the exam date? @ugc_india @UnivofDelhi pic.twitter.com/XcC7I8TbDe — Adeyction (@productionsadey) July 4, 2020

These are the mock tests which are given by du for 6th semester math honos students ,questions paper of 2nd sem which consists questions from 3rd sem ,questions paper of physical sciences Then how should we prepare for the exam.This is ridiculous #DUAgainstOnlineExams #ScrapOBE pic.twitter.com/ioIeG6qh33 — Gaurav Rao (@GAURAVY89120180) July 4, 2020

I'm in third year life sciences and recieving a ques paper consisting of syllabus of 1st and 2nd year botany and zoology life sciences all together. Wow #DUAgainstOnlineExams . keep it up . Go on and satisfy your stubbornness. #delhiuniversity no comments. pic.twitter.com/AQL9Rw2zwf — Archita Kedia (@archita_kedia) July 4, 2020

i have ba programme course 3rd year and they upload bcom hindi 3rd year wtf yrr how they can did taht kind of mistakes all questions are diffrent from my syllabus i dont no what will happen on 10july vc😡😡u made me angry and i have a lot of anxiety promote us #delhiuniversity pic.twitter.com/PIDZbv5xZd — abhishek Rangadh (@AbhishekRangadh) July 4, 2020

How will we be aware of the new pattern of questions that will come in the papers? This is a blunder and mentally exhausting for students. #DUAgainstOnlineExams #ScrapOBE pic.twitter.com/83qohkhSJx — Prapti Bhatia (@praptibhatia) July 4, 2020

A common complaint among students appearing for the 3.30 pm slot of the mock exam was a ’502 Bad Gateway server error’ response on the portal.

Tried giving my paper at the 3 30 slot although the 7:30 one was a big joke and now at 3:30 this happens and when it comes to uploading u have to just try atleast 10 times if u r lucky ...#DUAgainstOnlineExams#delhiuniversity #ugc_cancel_exam pic.twitter.com/IAoybp9c7g — Anu (@Anu81326325) July 4, 2020

As expected!

The Delhi university exam portal has crashed again. It has already been 20 minutes since the mock test began at 3:30 pm.

Well done #delhiuniversity #DUAgainstOnlineExams #DuagainstOBE pic.twitter.com/7UYneIwxy0 — Nitram Tanwar (@nitramtanwar) July 4, 2020

this was just a mock test with three different slots what will happen when everyone logs in together. I don’t have the slightest faith in DU and its ability to conduct online exams. #scrapOBE #DuAgainstOnlineExam #delhiuniversity pic.twitter.com/ImD1cwObGj — Snigdha Kamra (@snigdha_kamra) July 4, 2020

#delhiuniversity#DUAgainstOnlineExams #ScrapOBE

The condition of so called 'OPEN BOOK EXAM'

I have opened my book but the dashboard site is yet to be open.

Is this the way to education?@DrRPNishank@ugc_india@TheLallantop pic.twitter.com/DEGQmN6Nhu — अभिषेक वर्मा (@av_abhi_) July 4, 2020

If this is happening on the day of mock tests when they have 3 slots for the mock test examination,

What the hell will happen on exam day?

Not providing question papers for all courses is so cute though. And then they call it MOCK TEST. :)#DUAgainstOnlineExams #delhiuniversity pic.twitter.com/2XHIubh1N0 — Jasika kalra (@KalraJasika) July 4, 2020

Students said the process was making a mockery of their efforts to appear for their final exams.

The mock test being conducted by Delhi University is full of techincal issues. Innumerable problems are being faced by students. The administration isn’t forthcoming to resolve the queries. Is this how DU will conduct exams? #NoExamsInCovid #DuagainstOBE pic.twitter.com/YkeyZQMolj — Akshay Lakra (@akshaylakra17) July 4, 2020

As much as I want to graduate as early as possible, are we supposed to finish these sentences by ourselves?



DU has released the portal for OBE with multiple incomplete statements. #DUAgainstOnlineExams pic.twitter.com/t0iePbC7Eb — Harshita Singhal (@Harshita159) July 4, 2020

While we were asked by our teachers to wait for mocks to know the pattern of the exams,du ne hamara course hi uda diya mock se! There are no mock papers available for us(bsc hons statistics) and many others.@ArvindKejriwal @HRDMinistry #DUAgainstOnlineExams #delhiuniversity — ayushichadha (@ayushichadha2) July 4, 2020

DU’s dean of examinations Vinay Gupta, however, denied that the website had crashed or even that there had been any problem with the day’s trial run. “More than 30,000 students have registered in the first slot. There may be some glitches but the point of holding these mocks was to smoothen them out,” he told the Indian Express.

He also dismissed allegations of questions papers being mixed up, saying “There may be an issue in one or two cases but otherwise everything is in place.”

While many lashed out at the dean’s comments several responded with caustic memes.

Denial Dean of Examination

🤝

OBE #DUAgainstOnlineExams — Meha Rawat (@rawat_meha) July 4, 2020

Privacy fiasco.

Admit cards portal not ready.

Website crashes on the very first day of mocks.



Still DU:#DUAgainstOnlineExams#ScrapOBE pic.twitter.com/6t1G5aopTA — Sandeep Yadav (@Sandeeplex) July 4, 2020