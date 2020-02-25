As It Happened: Delhi Violence Claims 9 Lives As Mobs Continue Rampage

Danish Siddiqui / Reuters Paramilitary troops patrol in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law in New Delhi, India, February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Delhi continued to burn on Tuesday with the death toll in the communal violence rising to 9. Journalists who were reporting from north east Delhi were brutally attacked for covering the riots. NDTV’s Arvind Gunasekar and Saurabh Shukla, who had to be admitted to hospital for their injuries, were beaten up reportedly because they tried to take videos of a mob burning down a mosque. A journalist from JK24, identified as Akash, received a bullet injury.

As Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed for peace, the Delhi police have told the Ministry of Home Affairs that they don’t have enough forces to take control of the situation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is yet to make a statement.

Violent mobs went on a rampage burning shops and vehicles and violently attacking people in north east Delhi’s Bhajanpura, Chandbagh, Yamuna Vihar, Maupur and Ashok Vihar. Videos from the area showed smoke billowing out as the arson continued.

7.50 pm: ‘Up to India,’ says Trump on CAA

When asked if he discussed the incidents of violence taking place during his visit here, Donald Trump said that he didn’t discuss individual attacks with Modi and “that is up to India”.

The US President also said he discussed the issue of religious freedom with Modi. “We did talk about religious freedom. Prime Minister Modi wants people to have religious freedom in India...If you look back India has worked hard for religious freedom,” Trump said.

To a question about India’s new citizenship law, he said, “I don’t want to say anything on CAA. It is up to India. I hope it will take the right decision for its people.”

6:30 pm: Mosque Set On Fire In Ashok Vihar, Hanuman Flag Placed On It: Report

A report by Naomi Barton of The Wire says that a a mosque was set on fire in Ashok Vihar on Tuesday and a Hanuman flag was put on top of it.

The report said that while shops around the mosque were looted, a mob paraded around the mosque shouting “Jai Shri Ram” and “Hinduon ka Hindustan”.

Read the full report on The Wire.

6:15 pm: Lawyers For Detainees Say AAP MLAs Are Refusing Assistance

Lawyers For Detainees (Delhi) said in a statement that Delhi MLAs including Ram Niwas Goel, Atishi, Somnath Bharti and Raghav Chadha completely avoided to engage with the violence. The statement said, “We are appalled by the complete avoidance of the issue by the newly-elected Delhi government and strongly condemn the inaction on their part.”

5:54 pm: Legal Action Will Be Taken Against Miscreants

Meanwhile, Special CP Satish Golcha told ANI that they would “detain miscreants” and “legal action” will be taken against them.

Special CP Satish Golcha in Delhi's Khajuri Khaas: We will be detaining the miscreants and taking legal action against them. People should cooperate with us to maintain peace. We are here till the situation normalises. Else we deploy more forces. pic.twitter.com/qsz2bTsEBg — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020

5.32 pm: Don’t have adequate forces to control violence: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police told the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) that it did not have adequate forces to immediately control the violence that hit parts of Delhi, officials told PTI.

This comes even as the Home Ministry has said there was no need to bring in the army.

5.20 pm: Death toll climbs to nine

GTB Hospital authorities told PTI that the death toll rose to nine on Tuesday. Four people were declared brought dead by doctors at the hospital on Tuesday and thirty-five injured people were also brought to the hospital, the authorities added.

3:40 pm: Journalist Shot, Taken To GTB Hospital, Says Reports

Latest reports from north east Delhi say that a journalist from JK24, who was reporting from Maujpur.

Twitter user Shantasree Sarkar identified the journalist as Akash. He is now at the GTB hospital.

A journalist has been shot at while covering #DelhiRiots



He was reporting for JK24 from Maujpur in Delhi and has been admitted to GTB hospital.



This is getting way out of hand. — Zeba Warsi (@Zebaism) February 25, 2020

Journalist Akash has been shot at #Maujpur, kardampuri area.

Two NDTV journalists have been brutally beaten @arvindgunasekar @Saurabh_Unmute

Cops being shot. Journalists being asked religion. Civilians caught in crossfire. Is this the New India? #DelhiRiots #DelhiViolence — Shantasree Sarkar (@sarkarshanta) February 25, 2020

3:01 pm: NDTV Journalists Beaten Up For Trying To Film Mosque Being Set On Fire

Now, several other journalists are tweeting saying Arvind Gunasekar and Saurabh shukla of NDTV were beaten because they were trying to

Just getting word that @arvindgunasekar and @Saurabh_Unmute of @ndtv we beaten up by a mob as they were filming a mosque being set on fire. My friend @Runjhunsharmas was with them and had to plead with the mob to let them go. Arvind is badly hurt, they're on their way to a hosp. — Uday Singh Rana (@UdaySRana) February 25, 2020

2:28 pm: Two NDTV Journalists Beaten Up

NDTV’s Nidhi Razdan tweeted saying two journalists of the TV channel were beaten up.

Two of my colleagues @arvindgunasekar and @saurabhshukla_s were badly beaten by a mob just now in Delhi, they only stopped beating them after realising they are “our people- Hindus”. Absolutely despicable. — Nidhi Razdan (@Nidhi) February 25, 2020

2:20 pm: SOS Messages Coming Out Of Delhi Yamuna Vihar, Shiv Vihar

Desperate SOS messages were made by several residents of Delhi’s Yamuna Vihar and Ashok Nagar.

Tweets said mobs were roaming the streets asking Delhi police for help. Here are some of the tweets

Media attention required at Shiv Vihar. pic.twitter.com/ek2gmQ4brn — Hasiba Amin 🌈 (@HasibaAmin) February 25, 2020

#SOS from Yamuna Vihar and Vijay Park. Hindutva Mob freely entering Muslim localities. https://t.co/CFBaXgZGdf — Aditya Menon (@AdityaMenon22) February 25, 2020

Gokulpuri, in #Delhi today. The BBC saw mobs of people with sticks and stones chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’. Parts of Delhi are witnessing the worst violence and rioting India’s capital has seen in decades. Seven confirmed dead. #DelhiViolence pic.twitter.com/8b1VWH1mdl — Nicola Careem (@NicolaCareem) February 25, 2020

1:41 pm: More Journalists Say They’re Not Being Allowed Into Maujpur

More tweets from journalists show that they are not being allowed into areas like Maujpur and Brahmapuri where arson is taking place. Gulam Jeelani reported he was threatened for being Muslim.

Never before in ten-yr long career has my Muslim identity come in way of reporting. A gp of men and women, armed with sticks, on Moujpur Chwk threatened me, "Aap Mohameden hain, phir humse mat kehna". This when cops outnumbered locals. Very tense situation here. #DelhiBurning pic.twitter.com/52MMIsM7K6 — Gulam Jeelani (@jeelanikash) February 25, 2020

My colleugue @NigamChayyanika wasn't allowed to move ahead, perhaps, because I accompanied her. A guy almost statched her phone while she was typing something. Journalists nt allowed to move towards Moujpur, Brahmpuri where arson is on. No to cameras. Loud noises can be heard. pic.twitter.com/DithqZQxWc — Gulam Jeelani (@jeelanikash) February 25, 2020

1:25 pm: Videos From Yamuna Nagar Shows Billowing Smoke, Arson

Mobs with sticks and stones were doing the rounds of Yamuna Vihar, tweeted BBC correspondent Yogita Limaye. As had been reported by journalists this morning, Limaye said that they were being stopped from filming or approaching the area.

Very volatile in Yamuna Vihar. We’ve seen mobs of men carrying sticks and stones. There’s been arson. We were being stopped from filming. You can someone yelling that at the end of video. #DelhiBurning #DelhiViolence pic.twitter.com/5QrRnsieM5 — Yogita Limaye (@yogital) February 25, 2020

1:20 pm: Armed Mobs Still Present In Maujpur

Armed mobs were seen going towards Maujpur from Gokulpuri, tweeted HT journalist Abhishek Dey. His tweets showed fires still burning in the area.

The Fire Department also reportedly said that they will only attend distress calls if cops provide protection.

12.30 pm // Armed mobs heading towards Maujpur from the Gokulpuri arson site. pic.twitter.com/eQbLzkF0oO — Abhishek Dey (@abhishekdey04) February 25, 2020

Fire department says it will only attend distress calls once police can assure security! Complete breakdown. https://t.co/KWPFuAGyhg — Anisha Dutta (@A2D2_) February 25, 2020

1:06 pm: Everyone Wants Violence Stopped, Says Arvind Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, after meeting Home Minister Amit Shah, that everyone wants peace.

Kejriwal said, “Everyone wants that the violence be stopped. The Home Minister had called a meeting today, it was a positive one. It was decided that all the political parties will ensure that peace returns to our city. ”

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal: Everyone wants that the violence be stopped. The Home Minister had called a meeting today, it was a positive one. It was decided that all the political parties will ensure that peace returns to our city. #NortheastDelhi pic.twitter.com/OXQtZES6by — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020

1:01: Shah Meets Kejriwal

#UPDATE The meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah has now concluded. https://t.co/stB9U3GuUl — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020

12:40 pm: One More Brought To GTB Hospital With Gunshot Wounds

Delhi: Police has brought an injured person at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, after he suffered a gunshot wound. More details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020

12:35 pm: Shah To Meet Kejriwal

NDTV reported that Home Minister Amit Shah will meet Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Lieutenant Governor and representiatves of political parties at noon over the riots.

12:20 pm: Visuals From North East Delhi

Delhi: Latest visuals from Khajuri Khas and Bhajanpura, where violence and arson were reported yesterday. Police deployed in the area and section 144 has been imposed. #NortheastDelhi pic.twitter.com/QhZ3wuKtZ6 — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020

What Has Happened So Far

Riots broke out in Delhi on Monday as mobs went on a rampage through many areas of north east Delhi. Police had to resort to firing tear gas shells and lathicharge, said reports.

Photos and videos from the area, that continued come in over night showed shops burning, there were religious places that were set on fire by what seemed like Hindu mobs.

Several first person reports by journalists showed how even they were threatened by the mob and asked not to report what the Hindus were doing.

In Times of India Anindo Chattopadhyay writes, “A youth accosted me and asked, “Bhai, tu zyada uchhal raha hai. Tu Hindu hai ya Musalman? (Brother, you are acting very smart. Are you a Hindu or a Muslim?)” They threatened to take off my pants to confirm my religion. I then folded my hands and said I was just a lowly photographer. They then gave me a few threats, but let me go.”

Vijayta Lalwani writes for Scroll.in, “Several men in the crowd were armed with metal rods and sticks made of wood and bamboo. One man brandished a sword. The police stood 200 metres away, choosing not to act against them.”

Meanwhile, Kejriwal urged the Centre to restore law and order in the national capital. Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal instructed Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to ensure the situation was brought under control.