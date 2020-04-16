For those who have tested positive for (or are suspected to have) COVID-19, there are a few things to do to stay healthy as the virus runs its course: plenty of rest, staying hydrated, monitoring your symptoms, and self-isolating from others.

But a U.K.-based doctor recently claimed that a breathing technique can also help fight off the infection.

Dr. Sarfaraz Munshi posted a video to WhatsApp claiming that his and a colleague’s technique is beneficial to people who are self-isolating and have COVID-19 symptoms, and even to those who aren’t displaying symptoms.

“While you have an active infection you need to be getting a good amount of air into the bases of your lungs,” Munshi said in the video. “The only way you are going to do that is by having a technique.”

According to J.K. Rowling, who said in a tweet that she had COVID-19 symptoms, the doctor’s breathing exercise worked for her.

The “Harry Potter” author tweeted a link to Munshi’s video, and wrote: “For last 2 weeks I’ve had all symptoms of C19 (tho haven’t been tested) & did this on doc husband’s advice. I’m fully recovered & technique helped a lot.”

But do medical professionals recommend using the breathing exercise?

We talked to two Canadian experts to find out. The short answer: It’s complicated.