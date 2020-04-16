This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost India, which closed in 2020. Some features are no longer enabled. If you have questions or concerns about this article, please contact indiasupport@huffpost.com.
Do Breathing Exercises Work For COVID-19 Symptoms?

The "Harry Potter" author claims this one technique helped her recover from the virus.
For those who have tested positive for (or are suspected to have) COVID-19, there are a few things to do to stay healthy as the virus runs its course: plenty of rest, staying hydrated, monitoring your symptoms, and self-isolating from others.

But a U.K.-based doctor recently claimed that a breathing technique can also help fight off the infection.

Dr. Sarfaraz Munshi posted a video to WhatsApp claiming that his and a colleague’s technique is beneficial to people who are self-isolating and have COVID-19 symptoms, and even to those who aren’t displaying symptoms.

“While you have an active infection you need to be getting a good amount of air into the bases of your lungs,” Munshi said in the video. “The only way you are going to do that is by having a technique.”

According to J.K. Rowling, who said in a tweet that she had COVID-19 symptoms, the doctor’s breathing exercise worked for her.

The “Harry Potter” author tweeted a link to Munshi’s video, and wrote: “For last 2 weeks I’ve had all symptoms of C19 (tho haven’t been tested) & did this on doc husband’s advice. I’m fully recovered & technique helped a lot.”

But do medical professionals recommend using the breathing exercise?

We talked to two Canadian experts to find out. The short answer: It’s complicated.

Watch the video above to learn more about the technique and whether you should use it if you have coronavirus symptoms.

