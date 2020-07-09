5 Eyebrow-Raising Details About Donald Trump In New Book By His Niece

More damning details have emerged from the upcoming book written by Mary Trump about her uncle, President Donald Trump.

Early copies of the tell-all, obtained by multiple media outlets on Tuesday, reportedly say Trump cheated his way into college, commented on his own niece’s breasts in front of his wife and threatened to disown his son Donald Trump Jr. if he joined the military.

The White House has denied many of the claims made by the president’s niece, a clinical psychologist, in “Too Much and Never Enough, How My Family Created The World’s Most Dangerous Man.”

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Tuesday afternoon said she’d “yet to see the book,” but nevertheless said “it’s a book of falsehoods.”

The president’s brother Robert Trump attempted to stop the book from being published. It is scheduled for release on Tuesday.

Mary Trump wrote her uncle’s “penchant for division, and uncertainty about our country’s future have created a perfect storm of catastrophes that no one is less equipped than my uncle to manage.”

Here are some of the other eyebrow-raising details:

1. Trump cheated his way into college

Trump paid someone to take the SAT on his behalf, according to The New York Times account of the book.

Trump feared his grade point average “would scuttle his efforts to get accepted,” so he paid “a smart kid with a reputation for being a good test taker, to take his SATs for him.”

2. Trump commented on his niece’s breasts in front of his wife

“Holy shit, Mary. You’re stacked,” Trump’s niece alleged he said (in front of his then-wife Marla Maples) after seeing her in a swimsuit at his private Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, in the 1990s, according to The Guardian.

“I was 29 and not easily embarrassed,” wrote Mary Trump. “But my face reddened and I suddenly felt self-conscious. I pulled my towel around my shoulders.”

Trump speculated about his then-1-year-old daughter Tiffany’s breasts during a 1994 interview with Robin Leach.

3. Trump’s own sister called him ‘a clown’

Trump’s eldest sister, retired judge Maryanne Trump Barry, dismissed her brother’s run for office during a 2015 meal with Mary Trump.

“He’s a clown. This will never happen,” Mary Trump recalled her aunt saying of the presidential bid, reported CNN.

4. Trump is a terrible Christmas gift-giver

Trump one Christmas regifted a food basket to his niece, she said, but only after taking out a tin of caviar, reported CNN. Another year, he gave her a $12 pack of underwear from Bloomingdales, according to The Guardian account of the book. Her brother, meanwhile, received a leather-bound journal — that was out of date.

Donald Trump Jr., the president’s eldest son, admitted in a 2018 interview that his father was a notorious regifter. “There was one Christmas where he may or may not have given me the gift I had given him the year before, because I had monogrammed it,” Trump Jr. recalled to “Extra.” “And I’m like, ‘I know you didn’t get this.’ ‘How do you know that?’ ‘Because I gave it to you last year.’”

5. Trump threatened to disown his son if he joined the military

Trump reportedly told his eldest son Donald Trump Jr. that he would disown him “in a second” if he joined the U.S. Army, according to MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, who read segments from the book on air Tuesday.