GoBackTrump: Indian And American Twitter Are Tossing Trump Back And Forth

Getty Images/Twitter .

US President Donald Trump has just landed in India, where OTT celebrations are underway. The Narendra Modi administration has left no stone unturned to make India look spic and span for the US president, even it means hiding a few hundred poor people behind a wall.

While India has spent crores of rupees in preparations for the event, experts have said that India is unlikely to gain much from this whirlwind tour.

Observers say that Trump’s reasons for choosing to visit India now, just a few months ahead of the US general elections, range from presenting himself as a “global superstar” to appealing to the influential Indian-American diaspora.

As Trump arrives in India for a 36-hour trip and Modi makes a grand show of the bonhomie between the two, people have taken to Twitter to mock the entire exercise.

#GoBackTrump began to trend on Indian Twitter on Monday morning as Trump landed in India. Meanwhile, some Americans have asked Trump and Melania to just stay on in India.

#GoBackTrump Modi & Trump are two democratically elected dictators - Both prone to hyperbole, both impeccable liars, both destroyers of Institutions that have been painstakingly created over decades. — RKHuria (@rkhuria) February 24, 2020

I still don't know why Trump is being hailed like a GOD.



Many US Presidents (Eisenhower, Carter, Clinton, Obama) and Soviet Leaders (Brezhnev, Khrushchev) have visited India before, but there was never this type of big circus



First Bolsonaro and this Orange big*t#GoBackTrump — Advaid (@Advaidism) February 24, 2020

#GoBackTrump because you are coming for only for election campaign , Not for my India . pic.twitter.com/8IWzzirCj0 — हम भारत के लोग... (@ConstitutionOf7) February 24, 2020

Shame on you @narendramodi



This is your countrymen, but you will not spend a Rupee on them.



You will spend millions of dollars on @realDonaldTrump#GoBackTrump — Shabbir Ahmad. (@shabbirahmad36) February 24, 2020

#GoBackTrump If this 'tamasha' is a part of Trump's election campaign then he should pay its cost of 100 crores to Indian exchequer. — manjushaمنجوشا (@ManjushaBhagade) February 24, 2020

Meanwhile, on American Twitter, people asked Trump to never come back and requested Indians to keep him here.

Don’t come back. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) February 23, 2020

Can you both stay there? — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) February 23, 2020

India is welcome to keep him — Edward Hardy (@EdwardTHardy) February 23, 2020

Feel free to keep him India... he's all yours! — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) February 23, 2020