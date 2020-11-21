This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost India, which closed in 2020. Some features are no longer enabled. If you have questions or concerns about this article, please contact indiasupport@huffpost.com.
CORONAVIRUS

Donald Trump Jr. Has The Coronavirus

The president's son has tested positive for COVID-19, according to multiple news organizations.

Donald Trump Jr. has the coronavirus, report both Bloomberg News and CNN.

The US president’s son tested positive for the virus earlier this week, according to Bloomberg. He has been quarantining at a cabin since then, CNN reported. “He’s been completely asymptomatic so far” and is following medical guidelines, his spokesperson said in a statement.

Several people surrounding President Donald Trump have gotten the virus since an election night party at the White House, including chief of staff Mark Meadows and Housing Secretary Ben Carson.

Earlier this fall, Trump, first lady Melania Trump and their son, Barron Trump, all had contracted the coronavirus after another White House event.

Don Jr.’s girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, tested positive for the coronavirus in July.

The president has continually downplayed the threat of the virus, even as dozens of people surrounding the White House and several of his family members have been infected.

Coronavirus cases have been climbing dramatically nationwide in recent weeks, with more than 11.8 million confirmed cases in the U.S. and over 253,000 dead.

Everyone deserves accurate information about COVID-19. Support journalism without a paywall — and keep it free for everyone — by becoming a HuffPost member today.
A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus
Suggest a correction
coronavirusCOVID-19donald trumppoliticsdonald trump jr
This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost India, which closed in 2020. Some features are no longer enabled. If you have questions or concerns about this article, please contact indiasupport@huffpost.com.