A “Photoshop Battle” has broken out on Reddit over a picture of President Donald Trump throwing face masks at supporters attending this week’s campaign rally in Sanford, Florida.

The image taken by Associated Press photographer Evan Vucci shows Trump tossing masks into Monday’s crowd. Trump shuns masks for himself and mocks others for wearing them, even though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says they are key to slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Several Redditors reimagined the photo to make it seem as if Trump was hurling coronavirus particles at his fans. Just hours before the rally, Trump claimed he was noncontagious. He was hospitalized for three days the previous week for COVID-19 treatment.

Others on Reddit inserted Vice President Mike Pence (and his debate fly) and Democratic nominee Joe Biden into the images.