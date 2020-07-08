Dr. BR Ambedkar’s House In Mumbai Attacked And Vandalised

Hindustan Times via Getty Images Rajgriha, Hindu Colony, Dadar, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's residence

NAGPUR, Maharashtra — Two unidentified men on Tuesday evening attacked and vandalised Dr. B.R Ambedkar’s home ‘Rajgriha’ situated in Mumbai’s Dadar area.

“It is true that two people tried to vandalise the CCTV cameras and other things at Rajgriha. Police were quick to look into it. All officials have reached the spot and inquiry is going on,” Dr. Ambedkar’s grandson and head of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi Prakash Ambedkar said in a video statement.

The unidentified men also threw stones at the windows of the house.

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh condemned the incident and claimed that the police are looking into this case on a priority basis and the culprits will face strict action.

“Today’s incident is unfortunate and enraging. Rajgriha is a place of inspiration for Ambedkarites spread across the world... It will be difficult for us all to sleep tonight. This is the time to stay united, stick together, and be strong. We cannot afford to lose our hope and let this situation get the better of us. I urge everyone to stay calm,” Prakash Ambedkar’s son Sujat said in a Facebook post.

Family members of Prakash Ambedkar also reside in this building, a large part of which is used as a museum for Dr. Ambedkar’s books and other belongings.

Sensing that this incident could trigger protests by the Dalits in Maharashtra, Prakash Ambedkar was quick to appeal for peace.

“I appeal to everyone to keep calm. Police have acted extremely swiftly after the incident. I request that no one should gather around Rajgriha,” Prakash Ambedkar said.

“The incident of some goons vandalizing Rajgriha is shocking. This building is a spiritual place for not only Ambedkarites but the entire society. Babasaheb Ambedkar had kept his books in this building which is why it is a sort of pilgrimage for the people of Maharashtra. No mercy will be shown to those who perpetrated this incident. I have issued orders to the police to take strict action in this case,” Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray tweeted.

AIMIM’s Maharashtra chief and Lok Sabha MP Imtiyaz Jaleel condemned the incident.

We strongly condemn such type of act of Ransacking Rajgrah, the house of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar in Mumbai. Police should act tough against such persons whoever they may be. pic.twitter.com/kX9p1yoCU1 — imtiaz jaleel (@imtiaz_jaleel) July 7, 2020

Former Maharashtra CM and the leader of opposition in Maharashtra assembly Devendra Fadnavis demanded immediate arrest of the culprits.

भारतरत्न महामानव डॉ. बाबासाहेब आंबेडकर यांचे निवासस्थान असलेल्या 'राजगृह' यावर करण्यात आलेला हल्ला हा अत्यंत निषेधार्य असून आरोपींना तात्काळ अटक व्हावी अशी आमची मागणी आहे.

मी स्वतः मा. भीमराव (दादासाहेब) आंबेडकरजी यांच्याशी फोनवर चर्चा केली तसेच...

(1/2) — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) July 7, 2020