This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost India, which closed in 2020. Some features are no longer enabled. If you have questions or concerns about this article, please contact indiasupport@huffpost.com.
News

Nitin Sethi Wins The ACJ Investigative Journalism Award For HuffPost Series On Electoral Bonds

ACJ said the entry was finalised for its stunning exposure of how easily an elected government can subvert the checks and balances fundamental to a democracy.
By Newsroom
Nitin Sethi wins the ACJ Journalism Award
Nitin Sethi wins the ACJ Journalism Award

Journalist Nitin Sethi has won the prestigious investigative journalism award, given by the Asian College of Journalism, for a series of stories on Electoral Bonds, published on HuffPost India.

Sethi’s investigation into electoral bonds, based on RTI documents sourced by transparency activist Lokesh Batra, revealed several irregularities in how the government brought the controversial source of political financing into effect.

Sethi’s award was announced over a Zoom ceremony.

The jury consisted of Senthil Chengalvarayan, President and Editorial Director at CNBC TV18, journalist Vidya Subramaniam and Jose Martin Tharakan.

You can read the citation given by ACJ below:

The citation given by ACJ to journalist Nitin Sethi
The citation given by ACJ to journalist Nitin Sethi
Suggest a correction
Narendra Modinewselectoral bondsRBInitin sethi
This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost India, which closed in 2020. Some features are no longer enabled. If you have questions or concerns about this article, please contact indiasupport@huffpost.com.