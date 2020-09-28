Farmers Protests Continue In Delhi, Karnataka: 5 Things You Need To Know

Farmers protests in parts of India went into a third day with Youth Congress workers from Punjab burning a tractor in front of the India Gate in New Delhi.
Videos from Monday morning showed a tractor being brought in on a tempo, and then being set on fire by protesters.
This comes after massive protests and a call for a Bharat Bandh on Friday over the Farmer’s Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.
Here’s what happened on Monday:
1. Farmers burn tractor in front of India Gate
Police detained five people, who are said to be members of the Youth Congress, on Monday morning over the burning of the tractor.
PTI reported that fire officials said they were informed about the incident at 7:42 am and two fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
The blaze was doused and tractor was removed, police said.
IYC media incharge Rao said activists of its Punjab unit demonstrated at the India Gate on the occasion of the birth anniversary of revolutionary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.
“Our country thrives on the blood and sweat of our farmers. From fighting the British to feeding the entire nation, our farmers are the nation’s backbone,” the IYC tweeted.
“On #BhagatSingh’s birth anniversary Youth Congress set ablaze a tractor in protest against the govt’s anti farmer bills,” it added.
2. Rahul Gandhi may join protests in Punjab
Congress has been on the forefront of leading protests against the farm bills. Reports said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will likely join protests in Punjab.
Hindustan Times quoted a Congress leader as saying, “After Punjab, he may join the protesting farmers in Haryana. But we are not sure if the BJP government in Haryana will allow him to enter the state.”
The leader hinted at a rally being arranged over the issue that Gandhi will address, but said the dates and venue were not finalised.
On Monday afternoon, Gandhi tweeted:
3. Protests in Karnataka
Several pro-farmer organisations held protests in Karnataka over amendments to the farm bills.
There was also a call for a bandh by the Karnataka Raitha Sangha and other farmer organisations is supported by the Congress, JD(S), Karnataka Rakshana Vedike and the Left parties, reported PTI.
ANI tweeted visuals and photos from the protests in Karnataka.
4. DMK leads protest in TN’s Kanchipuram
In a protest led by the DMK, Stalin said that all opposition parties in the state will approach the court if the Tamil Nadu government did not go to court over the farm bills.
5. Protests in Gujarat
Congress in Gujarat also led protests in the state. ANI quoted Congress leader Amit Chavda as saying, “Just as the East India Company ruled during the British rule in the country, so will the rule of the company come from this law in the coming time.”