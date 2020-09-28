Farmers Protests Continue In Delhi, Karnataka: 5 Things You Need To Know

Hindustan Times via Getty Images Women raise slogans as they join protesting farmers during the 'Rail Roko' protest against the farm bills, at Devi Dasspura village, on September 27, 2020 in Amritsar. (Photo by Sameer Sehgal/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

Farmers protests in parts of India went into a third day with Youth Congress workers from Punjab burning a tractor in front of the India Gate in New Delhi.

Videos from Monday morning showed a tractor being brought in on a tempo, and then being set on fire by protesters.

This comes after massive protests and a call for a Bharat Bandh on Friday over the Farmer’s Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.

Here’s what happened on Monday:

1. Farmers burn tractor in front of India Gate

Police detained five people, who are said to be members of the Youth Congress, on Monday morning over the burning of the tractor.

PTI reported that fire officials said they were informed about the incident at 7:42 am and two fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The blaze was doused and tractor was removed, police said.

IYC media incharge Rao said activists of its Punjab unit demonstrated at the India Gate on the occasion of the birth anniversary of revolutionary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

“Our country thrives on the blood and sweat of our farmers. From fighting the British to feeding the entire nation, our farmers are the nation’s backbone,” the IYC tweeted.

“On #BhagatSingh’s birth anniversary Youth Congress set ablaze a tractor in protest against the govt’s anti farmer bills,” it added.

Our country thrives on the blood and sweat of our farmers.



From fighting the British to feeding the entire nation, our farmers are the nation's backbone.



On #BhagatSingh's birth anniversary Youth Congress set ablaze a tractor in protest against the govt's anti farmer bills. pic.twitter.com/1uOIp79Dzr — Youth Congress (@IYC) September 28, 2020

2. Rahul Gandhi may join protests in Punjab

Congress has been on the forefront of leading protests against the farm bills. Reports said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will likely join protests in Punjab.

Hindustan Times quoted a Congress leader as saying, “After Punjab, he may join the protesting farmers in Haryana. But we are not sure if the BJP government in Haryana will allow him to enter the state.”

The leader hinted at a rally being arranged over the issue that Gandhi will address, but said the dates and venue were not finalised.

On Monday afternoon, Gandhi tweeted:

The agriculture laws are a death sentence to our farmers. Their voice is crushed in Parliament and outside.



Here is proof that democracy in India is dead. pic.twitter.com/MC4BIFtZiA — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 28, 2020

3. Protests in Karnataka

Several pro-farmer organisations held protests in Karnataka over amendments to the farm bills.

There was also a call for a bandh by the Karnataka Raitha Sangha and other farmer organisations is supported by the Congress, JD(S), Karnataka Rakshana Vedike and the Left parties, reported PTI.

ANI tweeted visuals and photos from the protests in Karnataka.

#WATCH: Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene, & other organisations protest in front of Sir Puttanna Chetty Town Hall in Bengaluru.



Farmers' organisations have called statewide bandh today, against Farm laws, land reform ordinances, amendments to APMC & labour laws. pic.twitter.com/KRvJD1ZaDD — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2020

#WATCH Karnataka: SDPI, Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, JD(S), Karnataka Rakshana Vedike & others form human chain at Ashoka Circle, Shivamogga in protest against govt.



Statewide bandh in Karnataka today against #FarmBills, land reform ordinances, amendments to APMC & labour laws pic.twitter.com/691KkEvRJU — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2020

4. DMK leads protest in TN’s Kanchipuram

In a protest led by the DMK, Stalin said that all opposition parties in the state will approach the court if the Tamil Nadu government did not go to court over the farm bills.

Our neighbouring state, Kerala is opposing and plan to aproach court against Farm bill passed in Parliament. We ask our state government to do the same or else opposition parties will approach court on it: MK Stalin, DMK President https://t.co/A7331ZO1Z1 pic.twitter.com/lGxCoGdbf9 — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2020

5. Protests in Gujarat