Punjab Farmers Ask BJP MP Sunny Deol: “Where Is Your ‘Dhai Kilo Ka Haath’?"

Hindustan Times via Getty Images Photo by Sameer Sehgal/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Chandigarh: A day after the actor and BJP MP Sunny Deol blamed the Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government for fuelling protests against the new farm laws, protesting farmers threatened to ‘gherao’ the politician if he visits his constituency Gurdaspur.

In a letter shared by Deol on his Twitter account, he also asked the state government to clear the railway tracks so that trains services could be resumed. HuffPost India had reported earlier that farmer groups and the Punjab government have accused the Narendra Modi-led central government of stopping essential supplies to the state through the suspension of good trains. Farmer representatives have said that they haven’t blocked the tracks since 21 October.

“During the election campaign, Deol was displaying a dug-out hand-pump in his hand (a reference to a scene from his blockbuster movie Gadar: Ek Prem Katha). We should have understood that with this hand pump, he would soon be digging our roots from our own fields,” said Gurkirat Singh, a farmer from Gurdaspur.

Farmers in Punjab and Haryana have been protesting over the past two months against the enactment of three farm laws which they say will strengthen the corporate culture and turn them into labourers on their own land. Punjab ministers, including the Punjab CM along with many farmers’ unions, are planning to hold relay protests in Delhi after Diwali.

The Punjab farmers have been invited to Delhi on 13 November to meet senior ministers in a bid to end the ongoing impasse and restore train services in the state.

Sources in the BJP told HuffPost India that while the actor-turned-politician has offered to discuss the farmers’ issues with them, party leaders aren’t allowing him. However, Ashwini Kumar, Punjab President of the BJP, has refuted the claim.

“While no one in BJP walks alone, the Gurdaspur MP is free to act on his own will to visit his constituency whenever he wants. There has been no pressure on him to stay away from Gurdaspur,” Sharma told HuffPost India over the phone. He further added that the BJP has formed a committee comprising Union ministers to hold talks with the farmers.

Demanding resignation

It’s been two months since the protests began, but farmers say the Gurdaspur MP has staying away from the agitation and not interacting directly with any farmers’ union in his constituency or even in the state.

On Thursday, his open letter to CM Singh led to an outpouring of anger. In the letter, the MP wrote that the suspension of train services in the border state has had an adverse effect on trade and commerce, citing the hit on the woollen industry and auto parts industry, among others. He further warned the farmers that if they do not stop the protest, they would soon be facing a shortage of urea, DAP and fertilizers for the wheat crop which would soon be sown in the state.

Farmer leader Satnam Singh Pannu, president of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Punjab, alleged that Deol is not aware of the ground situation and is reciting the centre’s version.

“We have not blocked any of the goods train tracks. Instead of asking us to clear railway tracks, he should have questioned the centre about the delay in resuming the goods trains services in Punjab. He remained silent during the passing of these draconian laws in the Parliament and now he is again silent when the centre has choked the supply line of the state by stopping railway services,” said Pannu.

Since the beginning of the agitation in September, Deol has registered his support for the farm laws by tweeting and retweeting his party’s stand on the issue, maintaining that the laws would bring in agrarian reforms and will improve farmers’ income multifold.

On 20 September, he retweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s post in Punjabi assuring farmers that the system of procurement and Minimum Support Price (MSP) will continue.

Some farmers have also demanded the MP’s resignation.



“He is aware of our anger and hence could not gather the courage to hold talks with us. He has towed the BJP’s line and supported their legislation. He has to resign from the party, surrender his MP post, and then only can be a part of us,” said Bhupinder Singh Longowal, president of the Kirti Kisan Union at Amritsar.

