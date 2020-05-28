'Feisty Old Polish Grandmother,' 103, Beats Coronavirus Then Cracks Open A Beer

This Bud’s for her.

Jennie Stejna, a 103-year-old great-great grandmother in Massachusetts, defeated the coronavirus in the best way possible: by knocking back a cold one.

“She always had that feisty fighting spirit,” granddaughter Shelley Gunn told Wicked Local. “She didn’t give up.”

Family members told Wicked Local that the nursing home resident and “hardcore Boston sports fan” developed a fever, tested positive for the virus and quickly worsened.

But she beat COVID-19 ― and the nursing home staff let her celebrate with a Bud Light:

Jennie Stejna, 103, beat coronavirus. So, she celebrated with a beer. https://t.co/pvanvIxAwJ — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) May 27, 2020

Footage from TMZ, below, shows Stejna savoring her Bud Light and commenting on how cold it is.

Adam Gunn ― Shelley’s husband ― told the website that it go so bad that at one point he asked if she were ready to go to heaven.

She replied: “Hell, yes!”

“This feisty old Polish grandmother of ours officially beat the coronavirus,” Adam Gunn told Wicked Local.