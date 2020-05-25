FIR Against BJP’s Tajinder Bagga For Tweet On Rajiv Gandhi

Facebook A file photo of BJP leader Tajinder Bagga with PM Modi

NAGPUR, Maharashtra: BJP’s controversial Delhi spokesperson Tajinder Bagga has been booked in Kanker district of Chhattisgarh for using offensive language against former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Bagga, who contested and lost the assembly election from Harinagar assembly constituency in Delhi earlier this year, was booked under sections 153-A, 505, and 66 of the Indian Penal Code in Bhanupratapur police station of Kanker on a complaint filed by Pankaj Wadhwani, the Kanker district president of Youth Congress.

In his complaint, Wadhwani has objected to Bagga’s tweets in which he has accused Rajiv Gandhi of killing 5,000 Sikhs.

I don't agree with @sambitswaraj Ji, He said Rajiv Gandhi killed 3000 people. I want to say it's just official figure, unofficial figure is more than 5000. Rajiv Gandhi is Murderer. — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) May 11, 2020

“Bagga’s tweets create animosity between various communities and badly affect the peaceful atmosphere,” the FIR says.

Bagga became the second BJP spokesperson in the last two weeks to face an FIR for remarks against the former PM.

Earlier this month, BJP’s national spokesperson Sambit Patra was slapped with an FIR for objectionable tweets against Rajiv Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru.

Incidentally, the alleged objectionable tweet by Bagga was in response to a tweet by Patra.

Bagga tweeted on Sunday night that he stands by his statement and has dared the Youth Congress to “do whatever you can”.