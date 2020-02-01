Man Opens Fire In Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, No Reports Of Injuries

Screenshot from video Man who opened fire at Shaheen Bagh.

An unidentified person on Saturday opened fire in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, where a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) has continued for nearly two months. There were no reports of injuries.

The gunman was taken into police custody. The man allegedly shouted “Jai Sri Ram” as he fired shots standing near police barricades put up in the locality, according to NDTV.

Delhi DCP Chinmay Biswal told ANI, “The man had resorted to aerial firing. Police immediately overpowered and caught him.”

This incident comes just days after a man wielding a gun opened fire at an anti-CAA protest outside the Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi, injuring a student.