Game Of Thrones' Joe Dempsie Has A Convincing Theory About One Of The Show's Unanswered Questions

Game Of Thrones might have wrapped up over a year ago, but there’s still a number of questions that were left unanswered.

However, former star Joe Dempsie has a convincing theory about a loose end relating to his character Gendry Baratheon.

In an interview with NME, the actor admitted he was disappointed to never find out who Gendry’s mother was, but thinks he’s managed to work it out.

HBO Joe Dempsie as Gendry in Game Of Thrones

“I have a theory that it was actually Cersei and he was actually [her and Robert Baratheon’s] only biological child,” he revealed to the publication.

“In season one, when Ned Stark comes to visit him, he asks him about his parents and he said he never knew his father but his mother had yellow hair. I remember thinking, that’s too loaded a line not to mean anything.”

During the interview, Joe also addressed the controversy over the show’s finale, but has been the subject of much discussion among fans since it aired in 2019.

“They were never going to please everybody,” Joe said. “I think in some ways that’s indicative of how popular the show had become. The audience is so huge you can’t please them all… There are some criticisms of season eight I think are warranted and some that I think are just subjective opinion.”

He continued: ”[The response] was difficult for some of us to take, just because we knew we’d worked so hard… The petitions to get it remade, we took those with a pinch of salt. ‘Good luck with that one. You got a spare $500 million?’”

Meanwhile, the cast of Game Of Thrones prequel series, House Of The Dragon has started to be revealed, with Paddy Considine taking on the role of King Viserys Targaryen.

The new show is based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, which tells the history of the Targaryens, and is set “a couple centuries” before Game Of Thrones, the author wrote on his Not A Blog in 2019.