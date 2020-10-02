On Gandhi Jayanti, His Assassin Nathuram Godse's Name Is One Of The Top Trends On Twitter

Getty Images/Twitter Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi in a file photo.

On Friday morning, as India celebrates Gandhi Jayanti, Twitter users were left aghast by a trend in support of Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse.

Tweets with the hashtag “nathuram_godse_zindabad” have been doing the round of Twitter, with many openly supporting him as a “martyr”.

A Hindu nationalist, Godse assassinated Gandhi on January 30, 1948, at New Delhi’s Birla House, which is now Gandhi Smriti. Godse had shot three bullets into Gandhi’s chest in the presence of thousands of people. He was hanged in 1949.

At the time this article was being written, the hashtag naming Godse had over 66 thousand tweets.

The word “Godse” too was trending with over 18.5 thousand tweets.

While some tweets supporting Godse called him a “brave lion”, others asked “who is the real father of the nation”.

Some people who were tweeting in support of Godse were also supporters of the RSS and BJP and had photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders as their Twitter profile photos or display photos.

Some mentioned in their bios that they were BJP supporters.

This isn’t much of a surprise. BJP MP Pragya Thakur has openly shown support for Godse inside Parliament, creating an uproar. Earlier, when she called Godse a “patriot”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had distanced himself from the comment and asked Thakur to apologise.

Many Twitter users pointed out how this “new India”, where celebrating an assassin openly was accepted, was a scary one.

Appalling that on the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi the top twitter trend in India, at least for now, is ‘Long Live Nathuram Godse’ - the person who assassinated him in cold blood.



Why does this ‘New India’ celebrate the assassin who shot down its very founder. pic.twitter.com/1fd1x4o0ko — Tenzing Lamsang (@TenzingLamsang) October 2, 2020

Nathuram Godse Zindabad trending on #GandhiJayanti tells you everything you need to know about the NEW INDIA. — Damini Shrivastava (@priyadamini24) October 2, 2020

No wonder this man comparing Bapu with Terrorist Godse is followed by today’s Godse pic.twitter.com/Jq7pxp9MbH — Sakshi Joshi (@sakshijoshii) October 2, 2020

Folks who are trending #नाथूराम_गोडसे_जिंदाबाद;



Godse killed an unarmed old man at point blank range, tried to escape, and was tackled & pinned down by the Garderner of Birla house.



Calling Godse brave is Naive. He was a coward, who did the cowardly act because of his Bigotry. — Advaid അദ്വൈത് (@Advaidism) October 2, 2020