Hindustan Times via Getty Images A doctor takes a swab sample of a resident at a coronavirus testing drive inside Dharavi during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the spread of the pandemic on June 6, 2020 in Mumbai.

LONDON—The worldwide death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed 400,000, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University that health experts say is still an undercount because many who died were not tested for the virus.

The milestone was reached Sunday, a day after the Brazilian government stopped publishing a running total of coronavirus deaths and infections. Critics called the move an extraordinary attempt to hide the true toll of the disease rampaging through Latin America’s largest nation.

Brazil’s last official numbers recorded over 34,000 virus-related deaths, the third-highest toll in the world behind the US and Britain.