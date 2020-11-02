Ban On Firecrackers In Delhi And Rajasthan: States Make Rules Ahead Of Festivals

ASSOCIATED PRESS A man makes firecrackers in Ahmedabad on October 28, 2020.

The Delhi government on Thursday announced a ban on firecrackers in the national capital. In a series of tweets, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the decision was taken after reviewing the Covid situation in Delhi.

The government had earlier allowed only “green” firecrackers to be manufactured and sold in Delhi.

Reviewed corona situation in Del n preparedness wid Chief Secy, Health officials and all DMs. Corona cases hv increased due to festival season n pollution. It was decided to



1. Ban crackers in Del



2. Ramp up medical infra, Oxy n ICU beds are being increased in Del govt hospis — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 5, 2020

The West Bengal government on Tuesday appealed to people to avoid bursting firecrackers during the upcoming Kali Puja and Diwali.

“With everybody’s cooperation, we want to hold the Kali Puja and Diwali festivals avoiding firecrackers. The administration appeals to people to avoid firecrackers,” Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay was quoted as saying by PTI.

The Rajasthan government has also announced a ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers during the festive season in the wake of Covid-19.

In a series of tweets, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the “poisonous smoke emanating from fireworks is a health hazard” for Covid patients as well as those suffering from heart ailments and breathing problems.

He added that instructions have been given to ban the temporary license for the sale of firecrackers and that fireworks should also be stopped during weddings and other events.

State govt has taken the decision to ban the sale and bursting of firecrackers in order to protect health of #COVID19 infected patients & public from poisonous smoke emanating due to fireworks.

In this challenging corona pandemic time,protecting lives of ppl is paramount for govt — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) November 2, 2020

The Chief Minister has also directed to take strict action against the sale of firecrackers and fireworks in the state, according to PTI. In a situation like this, people should avoid using fireworks on Diwali, he said.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa also said the state government will be issuing an order banning the use of firecrackers during Diwali due to the Covid-19 situation.

“We have discussed it (cracker ban), we are taking a decision to ban the use of firecrackers during Deepavali...the government will soon be issuing an order to this effect,” Yediyurappa was quoted as saying by PTI.

He said due to Covid and related reasons, use of firecrackers are being banned this time.