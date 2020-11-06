Greta Thunberg Throws Trump's Insult Back At Him In Scalding Tweet

JONATHAN NACKSTRAND via Getty Images Greta Thunberg at a "Fridays for Future" protest in front of the Swedish Parliament on Oct. 9.

It’s a truth universally acknowledged that your bad old tweets can and will come back to haunt you.

This is true for everybody, but it’s especially pertinent if you’re a world leader who tweets constantly, and has no issue publicly berating a child.

On Thursday morning, as pollsters in Nevada, Pennsylvania and a few other swing states scrambled to count all of the ballots and finally call the American election, U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted an all-caps plea to stop the democratic process from taking place.

STOP THE COUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2020

Many Twitter users joked that he might as well be talking about Count von Count from Sesame Street.

But climate activist Greta Thunberg took a different approach, drawing on an insult Trump had previously used about her.

“So ridiculous,” she wrote. “Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill!”

So ridiculous. Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill! https://t.co/4RNVBqRYBA — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) November 5, 2020

The message, of course, was a word-for-word, random-capitalization-for-random-capitalization take on Trump’s response when Thunberg was named Time’s Person of the Year in December.

So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill! https://t.co/M8ZtS8okzE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2019

At the time, Thunberg had another smart Twitter comeback: she changed her bio to include his taunts.

Pres. Trump tweets that teen climate activist Greta Thunberg, who yesterday was named TIME magazine's 2019 person of the year, should "work on her Anger Management problem."



Seemingly in response, Thunberg changed her Twitter bio. https://t.co/dSEBVRcNEK pic.twitter.com/6DNp4qXXtS — ABC News (@ABC) December 12, 2019

Somehow, that wasn’t the American president’s first Twitter attack on the youth environmental activist. After she gave her famous “How dare you” speech to the UN last September, Trump sarcastically wrote that “she seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future.”

She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see! https://t.co/1tQG6QcVKO — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019

That one, too, made it into her Twitter bio.

Greta claps back – subtly, of course – in her Twitter bio pic.twitter.com/VrR6kvvzeV — Lauren Gambino (@laurenegambino) September 24, 2019