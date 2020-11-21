Gulfisha Fatima Granted Bail In Delhi Riots Case

Courtesy Gulfisha Fatima's family Gulfisha Fatima

NEW DELHI ― Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat on Saturday granted bail to Gulfisha Fatima, a 28-year-old MBA graduate, in connection with a Delhi riots case.

Fatima was granted bail in connection with FIR 50/2020 of Jafrabad Police Station, which includes crimes of murder and rioting under the Indian Penal Code.

Fatima remains incarcerated in FIR 59/2020 of the Delhi Police Crime Branch, which invokes the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), India’s anti-terror law.

At least 21 persons have been arrested in FIR 59, including political activist Umar Khalid, and fifteen have been charged in the Delhi Police conspiracy case that pins the blame for the riots on the students and activists that led the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

In FIR 50/2020, registered on 26 February, the Delhi Police contends that a Muslim man named Amaan was killed following rioting and violence near the Crescent Public School in Jafrabad on 25 February.

Noting that Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal, two Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students were granted bail in FIR 50/2020, Rawat said that he was granting Fatima bail on “grounds of parity,” and in “ totality of the facts and circumstances of the case.”

“As far as FIR No. 59/20 is concerned, we will cross the bridge when we come to it,” Rawat said in the bail order dated 21 November.

Mehmood Pracha, Fatima’s lawyer, argued that Kalita was granted bail by the Delhi High Court on September 1, 2020, and Narwal on September 17.

Of the three FIRs in which Fatima has been arrested — 50, 59, and 48/2020 of the Jafrabad Police Station, she has now received bail in two cases.