Comedian Hasan Minhaj Welcomes Baby Boy With Wife Beena

American comedian Hasan Minhaj has welcomed a baby boy with wife Beena Patel.

Sharing the news on his Instagram account, the Patriot Act host said the new arrival to the family was a beautiful distraction from the coronavirus crisis that has swept across the world.

“Even in these crazy times there are so many beautiful moments,” the 34-year-old wrote.

“Welcome to the world little guy. The Minhaj family grows, and according to Beena it’s done growing. But ya never know, shooters shoot.”

This is the second child for Hasan and Beena, who also have a daughter born in April 2018.

Fans immediately responded to the exciting update on social media, some even highlighting how nice it was to hear positive news given the current climate.

Finally some good news 🤩🤩❤️ — Aparna Balakumar 🎧 (@onceaparnatime) March 20, 2020

Congrats!! What a lovely bright spot in the day 🎊🎊 — Laura Kumin (@MotherWouldKnow) March 20, 2020

Aww ! Congratulations!! Hope all are well . Enjoy the opportunity to be home with your family 💝💝💝 — Karen Peters 🍰 (@cmwkayawren) March 20, 2020