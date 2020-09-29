Hathras: Dalit Woman Dies Of Injuries After Four Men Brutally Raped Her Two Weeks Ago

Danish Siddiqui / Reuters Representative image.

Trigger warning: This article talks about rape and assault.

A 19-year-old Dalit woman died in AIIMS on Tuesday, fighting for her life for two weeks, after four men brutally raped and assaulted her in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district.

News18 said in a report that her condition had not improved after she was admitted to AIIMS in New Delhi.

The woman was left paralysed after the four men gangraped her and assaulted her on September 14.

She was first admitted to AMU’s Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital (JNMC) and then shifted to AIIMS on Monday.

Dr Harris Manzur Khan, the superintendent of JNMC, had told PTI on Monday that her condition had continued to remain critical and she was still on ventillator.

As a result of the four men attacking her, she was left completely paralysed in her legs and partially paralysed in her arms.

A report in The Indian Express had said that the fourth accused in the case was arrested on Saturday, while the other three were arrested earlier last week.

Hathras SP Vikrant Vir had told the newspaper, “We have registered a case under (IPC) sections of gangrape, attempt to murder and SC/ST Act. The accused persons are being interrogated. We have compiled all the evidence from the spot and are in the process of filing a chargesheet. We want the family to get justice and will be submitting all documents in fast-track court for immediate action.”

Meanwhile, on Sunday night Bhim Army chief Chandrashekar Azad reached JNMC to show solidarity with the woman. PTI quoted him as saying, “Policemen who have been negligent in this case should be duly punished and the woman’s family members should be immediately provided security as they are feeling insecure and should be shifted to a safe spot.”