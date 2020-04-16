Hotspot Districts In West Bengal Include Kolkata, Howrah; Active Coronavirus Cases Rise To 132

Hindustan Times via Getty Images Barricades placed by Howrah Police at an identified coronavirus hotspot on day eighteen of the 21 day nationwide lockdown, at Foreshore Road in Howrah, on April 11, 2020 in Kolkata.

Even as the number of active COVID-19 cases in West Bengal reached 132 on Wednesday, chief minister Mamata Banerjee suggested measures to ensure frontline workers like police personnel, nurses and doctors get time off from their exhausting schedules.

In the list of 170 district across the country there are four hotspot districts in West Bengal.

According to data available on the state heath department website the number of deaths is still 7.

The government also gave a nod to reopen jute mills with 15% of the total work force.

4 Bengal Districts Signified As Hotspot

According to a list released by the Centre on Wednesday, four districts in West Bengal are among the 170 across the country that have been signified as hotspots.

According to Anandabazar.com those are Kolkata, Howrah, East Medinipur and the North 24 Parganas.

There are also eight districts that were signified as potential hotspots. They are Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Hooghly, Nadia, West Burdwan, West Medinipur, the South 24 Parganas and Darjeeling.

Mamata Clarifies On Test Allegations

Even has health workers and the Centre has accused the state of fudging numbers, the numbers given by the West Bengal government and shown by the Centre remained different.

Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha was reported by PTI as saying on Wednesday that the number of active cases in West Bengal stood at 132 as 17 people tested positive for COVID-19 in different parts of the state in the last 24 hours.

“The death figure has remained the same. The audit committee is supposed to submit a report today. If they submit it, we will let you know. As of now, there are seven deaths,” he said.

Sinha said that 42 people had been discharged after they tested negative.

However, while the West Bengal government pegged the total number of infected people in the state at 164, according to data published on the Union ministry website it is 213.

Dismissing reports of Bengal testing less, Banerjee said it was because of logistical issues like permissions from the Centre and less number of labs.

The Telegraph quoted her as saying, “Previously, we were allowed two labs, now five or so increased…. Those shouting ‘Tests! Tests! Tests!’, how would we have done it? Permissions are now being gradually being given. But without training, testing cannot happen, so, we are having to train them first.”

The report said that she asked, “Those criticising, delivering lectures from Delhi, ask them, how many (tests) can they do?”

Cop Tests Positive

Meanwhile, a police constable in West Bengal tested positive for COVID-19. This was the first case of a police person being tested positive in the state.

PTI reported that the man has been admitted to the special isolation ward of the state-run MR Bangur Hospital.

Sources told the news agency that the man who is in his early 50s had been suffering from kidney ailments for quite some time and had been on sick leave.

He was posted at a police station in the North Division of the Kolkata Police.

“As he had mild symptoms of coronavirus infection, doctors did not take any chance. His swabs were tested and the results came positive. He was then shifted to the MR Bangur Hospital,” the source told PTI.

“The policeman’s family members were kept under home quarantine. Swab tests will be conducted on them,” he said.

Mamata’s Solution For Exhausted Frontline Workers

Amid relentless work in the face of the COVID-19 outbreak, frontline workers like doctors, nurses and police personnel have been working round the clock. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee expressed concern and said a solution was needed to relieve these workers from their relentless schedules.

She suggested reducing shift timings for the police and a 7-day work and 7-day leave routine for health workers, reported Anandabazar.com.

Banerjee also warned against people harassing health workers.

700 More Arrests For Breaking Lockdown Rules

PTI reported that on the first day of the extended nationwide lockdown Wednesday, many incidents of violation were reported from various parts of the state and over 700 people were arrested in the state capital alone for breaching the rules.

Although major parts of the state wore a deserted look, people in some parts of the city were seen jostling with each other in markets to buy essential commodities despite a complete ban on large gatherings.

In various parts of the state especially in districts such as Burdwan, Bankura and Birbhum, ignoring repeated pleas by officials, citizens were seen standing outside shops in close proximity in violation of the social distancing norm.

Many people were either arrested or detained by the police for not obeying lockdown restrictions. At some places, the wrongdoers were given punishments such as squats and frog jumps, before they were let go.

A total of 723 people have been arrested in Kolkata alone in 24 hours since Tuesday evening for defying the lockdown imposed by the government to contain the spread of COVID-19, a senior police officer said here.

More than 100 vehicles have been seized and around 117 people charged for not wearing masks at public places, which has been made mandatory by the state government.

Jute Mills Asked To Begin Work With 15% Force

Banerjee said on Wednesday that all jute mills can reopen, but work with only 15% of the workforce.

She was quoted by The Telegraph as saying, ”“The Centre has asked us to allow jute mills to function. We are allowing all the mills to operate with 15% workforce on alternate days.”

While it had been suggested by secretary of ministry of textiles Ravi Capoor that 18 jute mills be reopened, Banerjee said she could not discriminate and open only 18. “How can I discriminate among jute mills? If I allow the mills to open, all of them should start functioning with all precautionary measures and using 15 per cent workforce,” she was quoted by PTI as saying.