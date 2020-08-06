8 ICU Patients Dead In Fire At Ahmedabad COVID-19 Hospital

Amit Dave / reuters A healthcare worker wearing protective gear takes a swab from a woman for a rapid antigen test, amidst the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at a check-up point in Ahmedabad, July 17, 2020.

AHMEDABAD — A blaze in the wee hours at a private hospital here has left eight COVID-19 patients dead, a fire brigade official said on Thursday.

The victims include five men and three women, who were being treated at the ICU ward of the COVID-19 designated Shrey Hospital in Navrangpura area of Ahmedabad, the official said.

Fire broke out around 3.30 am on Thursday, he said.

Around 40 other COVID-19 patients at the facility were rescued and shifted to a civic hospital in the city, he said.

“Eight coronavirus patients admitted in the ICU ward of Shrey Hospital have died due to the fire, which has been doused,” said an official of the Ahmedabad Fire Department.



The cause of the fire is not known yet, he said.

Saddened by the tragic hospital fire in Ahmedabad. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to CM @vijayrupanibjp Ji and Mayor @ibijalpatel Ji regarding the situation. Administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2020