Incredibly Detailed Image Of The Sun's Surface Is Here, And Frankly It Looks Delicious

Gorgeous images and videos showing the sun’s surface in “unprecedented detail” were released by the National Science Foundation this week, showing a close-up view of the ultrahot plasma covering the celestial body.

But some people just want to eat it, and honestly, it’s hard to blame them.

NSO/AURA/NSF An image of the sun's surface in "unprecedented detail" released by the National Science Foundation.

The images, the NSF wrote in a statement, show the “turbulent” movement of the plasma amid an array of cell-like structures that, while they look small in images, are actually each about the size of Texas.

“That hot solar plasma rises in the bright centers of ‘cells,’ cools, then sinks below the surface in dark lanes in a process known as convection,” the statement read.

Scientific American tweeted out a mesmerizing video depicting that process.

This video is composed of the highest-resolution images of the sun’s surface ever taken. Each of the bubblelike granules of convecting plasma seen here are roughly the size of Texas https://t.co/HTBxSot94Z pic.twitter.com/dUsARLqHbI — Scientific American (@sciam) February 1, 2020

But many keen observers of both astronomy and snacks couldn’t help but notice that those cells looked suspiciously like caramel corn, or other types of delectable food items.

conflicted that the suns surface looks like carmel popcorn. pic.twitter.com/UxBKIaJCG0 — marnie. (@marnie_ebook) January 30, 2020

god I want to eat the suns surface. pic.twitter.com/biPnNbRqJe — 🐰⋆🎀 𝓎𝒶𝓂𝓂𝒾𝑒 🎀⋆🐰 (@yammuune) January 30, 2020

Am I the only one who saw "The most detailed image of the Sun's surface to date" and thought that it looks like Kappalandi mittai? pic.twitter.com/8h0qsE7XwM — Anoop Menon (@godsonlymistake) January 30, 2020

immediately saw the surface of the sun and thought “I want this in my mouth” ?? pic.twitter.com/cqKpeLsKft — ✨work bitch ✨ (@FKAymidd) January 30, 2020

These super detailed photos of the sun's surface are amazing! pic.twitter.com/bxpOZDtcaQ — Todd 'Papi' Carlos (@TheToddWilliams) January 30, 2020

Sun's surface seen in remarkable new detail - experts describe it as looking ‘fucking delicious’ https://t.co/mMczOQ5UEZ — GENERAL LUCIFER (@generallucifer) January 30, 2020

Forbidden snack fantasies aside, the NSF says that the telescope that helped produce the images ― Hawaii’s Inouye Solar Telescope ― will give them a major leg up when it comes to predicting space weather.

That’s important because weather events in space ― like solar storms ― can potentially have a huge impact on things like power grids and communications systems on Earth.