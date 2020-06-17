India-China Clash: Rahul Gandhi, Sanjay Raut, Asaduddin Owaisi Ask Modi To Tell Country The Truth

File Photo/ Getty Images Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

The news of the clash was confirmed by the Indian army on Tuesday afternoon.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday asked why the Prime Minister was “silent” on the clash and said that the country needed to know what had happened. RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav asked the government to call an all-party meet while SP’s Akhilesh Yadav said the government must now reveal the truth about the incident.

The clash between the two countries near the Line of Actual Control is the biggest military confrontation in over five decades. Troops from both sides have been engaged in a standoff for five weeks.

“How dare China kill our soldiers? How dare they take our land?” Gandhi tweeted on Wednesday.

No public statement has been made by the prime minister till Wednesday afternoon.

Reports said Modi held a high-level meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the army chief on Tuesday night.

Why is the PM silent?

Why is he hiding?



Enough is enough. We need to know what has happened.



How dare China kill our soldiers?

How dare they take our land? — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 17, 2020

Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut demanded a befitting reply to China’s aggression, but also extended support to Modi.

Raut, a Rajya Sabha member and executive editor of Shiv Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ tweeted, “Prime Minister, you are brave and a warrior...Under your leadership, the country will take revenge against China.”

“When will a befitting reply be given to China’s aggression?” he asked.

“Without a single bullet being fired, our 20 soldiers were martyred. What did we do? How many Chinese soldiers were killed?” Raut tweeted.

“In the current situation, the country is with the PM. But what is the truth? Speak something. The country wants to know the truth. Jai Hind,” he said.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed Modi for the loss of lives and demanded that he admit his “failure” to defend the country.

It is time for @PMOIndia to keep aside his macho posturing & share the facts with the country



Will he come clean & admit his failure to defend Indian territory?



Will he accept his fault in continuing talks with China, even while it occupied Indian territory?

[2/n] — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) June 16, 2020

@PMOIndia has a constitutional duty to defend our country from external aggression, he has not only failed in doing so but has abdicated it completely [3/n] — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) June 16, 2020

Modi’s silence on the matter was also raised by several senior Congress leaders.

The PM has maintained a worrying silence since May 5. Can you imagine any other Head of Government not saying a word for 7 weeks since the intrusion of foreign troops into a country? — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) June 16, 2020

Few weeks ago President Xi Jinping had told his troops to prepare for war. Now for the first time in the last 45 years India has lost a Commanding Officer and 19 soldiers on the border with China. Congress stands with our soldiers and demands PM Modi to break his silence. — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) June 17, 2020

Till 15th June, Congress demanded transparency about the Chinese incursion into India territory. BJP ran and deflected. After the martyrdom of 20 soliders, will BJP continue to hide ? A leader that takes credit for army’s success but scuttles when the army suffers is no leader. https://t.co/FoJyZQf2GQ — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) June 17, 2020

20 Indian Soldiers including officers dead- maybe more missing without a shot being fired.



No of Casulties on Chinese side yet unknown.



India must respond at a time & place of it’s choosing.



This is a National Humiliation.@PMOIndia must speak up.https://t.co/eWAyVJvfZL — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) June 17, 2020

Surjewala said, “Modi ji, the real problem is in Delhi.”

सही कहा, समस्या तो दिल्ली में है।



पर दिल्ली के हुक्मरान तो “मौन” हैं।

और

उनके प्रवक्ता TV ऐंकर हैं।



मोदी है तो मुमकिन है! pic.twitter.com/43MQEXVGRV — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) June 17, 2020

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejwashwi Yadav asked the Central government to call for an all-party meeting immediately so that the country can get the right information.

मातृभूमि पर सर्वस्व न्योछावर करने वाले जाँबाज़ जवानों की शहादत को कोटिशः नमन। हमारी सेना के ज़ज़्बे पर पूरे देश को हमेशा गर्व रहा है।



भारत सरकार से अपील करता हूँ कि फ़ौरी तौर पर सर्वदलीय बैठक आहूत करे ताकि देश को सही जानकारी मिल सके और हम सब एकजुटता से मुक़ाबला कर सके। जय हिंद। — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) June 17, 2020

Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav asked the government to reveal the truth about what happened in the clash with China.