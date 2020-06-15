ICMR Study: India's Coronavirus Peak In Mid-November, Shortage of ICU Beds, Ventilators Likely

The overall economic health system cost of this pandemic is estimated to be 6.2% of India’s gross domestic product (GDP).

The country saw a record spike of 11,929 cases pushing India’s COVID-19 caseload to 3,20,922 on Sunday while the death toll rose to 9,195 with an increase of 311 fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

India registered more than 10,000 cases for the fourth day in a row on Monday and is the fourth worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ministry on June 9 said coronavirus related health infrastructure in the country has been strengthened with the availability of 958 dedicated COVID-19 hospitals with 1,67,883 isolation beds, 21,614 ICU and 73,469 oxygen supported beds.

Also, 2,313 dedicated COVID Health Centres with 1,33,037 isolation beds, 10,748 ICU beds and 46,635 oxygen supported beds have also been operationalised. Moreover, 7,525 COVID Care Centres with 7,10,642 beds are now available to combat COVID-19 in the country.

The ventilators available for COVID beds are 21,494, the ministry had said, adding that order of 60,848 more ventilators has been placed.