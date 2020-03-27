Coronavirus India Updates: 10-Month-Old Tests Positive In Karnataka, India Now Has Over 700 Cases

NurPhoto via Getty Images Representative image.

The number of coronavirus patients in India crosse 700 and the death toll rose to 17. Today is day three of the 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The RBI, amid concerns about the economy, said that deposits in banks were safe.

Meanwhile, the United States now has the most number of COVID-19 patients in the world.

Migrant workers in India continued to walk home for the lack of transport, as one person was killed by his brother over an argument on the lockdown.

Here’s what you need to know about the coronavirus lockdown today:

1. 10-Month-Old Tests Positive For COVID-19

A 10-month-old baby in tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Dakshin Kannada in Karnataka.

Bangalore Mirror reported that the child has no history of foreign travel, but had visited Kerala with his family.

Reports said that the child was stable and admitted to hospital.

2. Banks Are Safe And Sound, Says RBI

Amid concerns over the Indian banking system in light of the coronavirus lockdown, the RBI said on Friday that the Indian banking system was safe.

“Indian banking system is safe and sound. In recent past #COVID19 related volatility in stock market has impacted share prices of banks as well resulting in some panic withdrawal of deposits from a few private sector banks,” RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das was quoted by ANI as saying.

The RBI also allowed a moratorium of 3 months for on payment of installments in respect of all term loans outstanding as on March 1.

It would be fallacious to link share prices to the safety of deposits. Depositors of commercial banks including private sector banks need not worry on the safety of their funds: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das https://t.co/8skHZ9lXU2 — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2020

3. COVID-19 Patients Cross 700

India now has 724 patients who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Of them 47 are foreigners.

The death toll from the disease rose to 17.

Kerala has the highest number of patients, 129, followed by 127 in Maharashtra.

4. Kejriwal To Represent India In International Meet

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to represent Delhi and India in a global meeting of city leaders via video conferencing today, being organized by C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group, to share lessons in fighting COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/7uWrf8GGLc — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2020

5. US Has The Highest Patients In The World

The US had more than 85,000 reported cases across all 50 states and US territories, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

This means it has now surpassed the number of patients China has.

Over a 1000 people have died of the coronavirus in US.

Read more here.

6. Man Kills Brother In Mumbai’s Kandivali

In a bizarre incident, ANI reports that a man name Rajesh killed his brother after they fought over the 21-day coronavirus lockdown.

The brother reportedly had a problem with Rajesh and his wife going to the market to bring vegetables.

Mumbai: A man, Rajesh allegedly killed his brother because he raised concerns over Rajesh's going outside amid #CoronavirusLockdown, in Kandivali area. Police say,"Rajesh&his wife went to market on March 25 to which his brother objected leading to fight between them. (26.03.20) pic.twitter.com/BPonYeRO2I — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2020

7. Migrant Workers Continued To Struggle

Videos of migrant workers walking home, sometimes across states, were seen in the last few days. They’re walking home because of the lack of transport.

Daily wage workers walking on Ring Road told ANI, “The government is arranging shelter and food for us but we don’t have any work here. How will we send money to our families and look after them?”

The workers were walking to Uttar Pradesh.

Delhi: Daily wage workers walk on Ring Road near Hyatt hotel for their homes in the nearby districts of Uttar Pradesh. They say, "Government is arranging shelter&food for us but we don't have any work here. How will we send money to our families & look after them?" (26.03.20) pic.twitter.com/UEoXz14PQk — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2020

8. ICMR Seeks Antibody Kits

The Indian Express reported that the Indian Council of Medical Research has invited manufacturers to supply 5 lakh antibody kits, following the footsteps of South Korea that has been able to flatten the curve.

According to the report these kits, showing results in just 2 hours, will act as a screening process.

9. 39 New Cases Reported In Kerala