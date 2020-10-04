SII, a private Indian company, is the largest vaccine manufacturer in the world.

Vardhan on Sunday said that the government has taken loans worth Rs 15,000 crore from the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, to manage COVID-19.

“The loan is on a reimbursement basis and the government is not dependent on funds from financial agencies for implementation of the Covid emergency response. Giving vaccine to all countrymen is this government’s priority and nothing will come in the way of fulfilling this target,” he said.

Poonawala had also recently told CNN that his institute was aiming at producing over a billion doses of the various vaccine candidates, but vaccinating everyone in the world would take till 2024.

“Take India, we have a population of 1.4 billion... By July-August next year, even if we were to produce 400 million doses, they’re still going to struggle to vaccinate everyone using those doses,” he said.

Vardhan on Sunday said the government was extending full support to Indian vaccine manufacturers without specifying details of this.