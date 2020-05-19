India had also scaled up its Covid-19 testing capacity to one lakh samples a day, Vardhan said.

To date, 2,30,2792 samples have been tested, with 90,094 samples tested in the past 24 hours in about 373 government laboratories and 152 private laboratories approved by ICMR, Hindustan Times reported.

A study by The Center For Disease Dynamics, Economics & Policy in April estimated that India had 48,000 ventilators.

India is expected to recieve 200 ventilators, donated by the United States, in May and June.

The CDDEP study used data and parameters from published sources and estimated that most of the beds and ventilators in India were concentrated in seven states – Uttar Pradesh (14.8%), Karnataka (13.8%), Maharashtra (12.2%), Tamil Nadu (8.1%), West Bengal (5.9%), Telangana (5.2%) and Kerala (5.2%).

A large number of infections in India have been concentrated in the metros of Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad and Chennai.

Health experts and manufacturers of medical equipment have raised concerns that the country could fall short of necessary infrastructure in the event of a sharp spike in cases. (See here, here and here)

Earlier this month, Delhi government roped in three more private hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients in the capital with the order saying the decision was taken due to the “shortage of isolation beds in private hospitals”.

A spike in Chennai’s cases in the beginning of May saw government hospital beds fill up fast and stable patients were moved to institutional quarantine or care centres, reports said.

Last week, NDTV’s Sreenivasan Jain reported almost all 3,500 beds for coronavirus patients in Mumbai were occupied. While Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner said there was no shortage of beds or doctors, Scroll reported there were discrepancies in the numbers provided by the state government and various civic officials. It also pointed that hospitals had been turning patients away saying there weren’t enough beds.

On Monday, authorities at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital reported ventilators built by a firm in Rajkot and supplied free of cost in large numbers to government facilities last month were not giving “desired results” on COVID-19 patients.

At 3% India’s death rate is much lower than that of countries like the US, UK, France and Italy, but Reuters pointed out that the Indian government had not provided a detailed breakdown on the condition of people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19.