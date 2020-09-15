No Data, No Compensation: Now Modi Govt Says 'Fake News' On Lockdown Triggered Migrant Crisis

Adnan Abidi / Reuters Migrant workers walk towards a bus station along a highway with their families as they return to their villages, during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of New Delhi, March 29, 2020.

A day after the Narendra Modi-led central government told the Parliament it had no record of the number of migrants who died or were injured during the national lockdown, the Union home ministry on Tuesday said that the migration had been triggered by “fake news” which caused panic.

Opposition leaders and the Migrant Workers Solidarity Network had slammed the government’s response to the Parliament on Monday which said it had no data on migrant worker deaths, and so the question of compensation “does not arise”.

“The migration of large number of migrant workers was triggered by panic created by fake news regarding duration of lockdown, and people, especially migrant labourers, were worried about adequate supply of basic necessities like food, drinking water, health services and shelter,” Minister of State Nityanand Rai said, The Print quoted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day national lockdown on March 24, without prior warning. The lockdown had triggered a mass exodus of migrant workers to their native places from different parts of the country due to lack of jobs, money and food.

On April 14, the government extended the lockdown till May 3.



On May 1, the lockdown was extended yet again till May 17. Shramik Trains arranged by the government to transport stranded migrant workers back to their home state began to ply on this day.



On May 17, the government further extended the lockdown to May 31.



On June 8, the first phase of re-opening began after 75 days of lockdown.

On Monday, Union Labour minister Santosh Gangwar’s written reply to the Lok Sabha had replied to BJD member Bhartruhari Mahtab’s question on the “the number of such labourers died/ injured during migration to their native places due to such lockdown, State/ UT-wise”.

Mahtab had also asked whether the government has taken adequate measures to safeguard social, economic, legal and health rights of migrant labourers before implementing lockdown in the country due to COVID-19.

The minister’s reply said the government did not have data regarding the number of migrants who died or were injured during migration to their native places due to the lockdown

However, the ministry admitted that more than one crore migrants had made their way back to their home states from various corners of the country.

The ministry also said no data was maintained on job loss among migrant workers due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Gangwar said the central government had taken numerous measures to provide them financial assistance, food packages and other benefits.

“You did not count, does that mean they did not die?” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked on Tuesday.

Gandhi was among several Opposition leaders who condemned the government’s response.

मोदी सरकार नहीं जानती कि लॉकडाउन में कितने प्रवासी मज़दूर मरे और कितनी नौकरियाँ गयीं।



तुमने ना गिना तो क्या मौत ना हुई?

हाँ मगर दुख है सरकार पे असर ना हुई,

उनका मरना देखा ज़माने ने,

एक मोदी सरकार है जिसे ख़बर ना हुई। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 15, 2020

Utter callousness- Centre doesn’t care about deaths of migrant workers they caused by pushing them in to trains, makeshift carts and on foot to the distant homes. At least acknowledge tentative and incomplete data of rail Sharmik Trains and road accidents #migrantslivesmatter — Thomas Isaac (@drthomasisaac) September 15, 2020

This is shameful & irresponsible.

PM Modi's abrupt, unplanned, unprepared lockdown forced lakhs of migrant workers to walk thousands of miles. It now says it has no data on how many died while returning home; and those who lost jobs

during the lockdown.https://t.co/NlfKx3YvTm — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) September 14, 2020

The Migrant Workers Solidarity Network said that the government’s response was not surprising since “475 out of 536 MPs are crorepatis”.

#MonsoonSession opens with @LabourMinistry admitting that it has no data on deaths due to forced reverse migration during COVID-19. Question of compensation 'does not arise' when deaths not counted. Not surprising when 475 out of 536 MPs are crorepatis. pic.twitter.com/y2MDzXt3MS — Migrant Workers Solidarity Network (@migrant_IN) September 14, 2020

Centre says that there is no data available on the death of migrant workers during lockdown.



On the same day, 11 lakh pages of data is produced to frame an activist under UAPA.



Both have multiple media reports that debunk their claims.



Priorities are clear.



So are the lies. — Hussain Haidry (@hussainhaidry) September 15, 2020

Researchers Thejesh GN, Kanika Sharma, Krushna and Aman, with the help of Roadscholarz, a group of freelance scholars and student volunteers, have created and maintained a database of Indians who died as result of the lockdown.

As of July 4, their database had recorded 971 deaths due to starvation and financial distress, exhaustion, accidents during migration, lack or denial of medical care, suicides, police brutality, crimes, and alcohol-withdrawal.

Aman, who is an Assistant Professor of Legal Practice at Jindal Global School of Law tweeted on Tuesday that one of the reasons they had begun tracking these deaths was “the active denial of crisis caused by the unplanned lockdown”.

1. Retweeting our last update: One of the main reasons why some of us started this exercise of tracking deaths associated with the lockdown (and not just the deaths of migrant workers) was that the Govt would try its best to remove these figs from institutional & public memories. https://t.co/1TdX1f1Exy — Aman (@CB_Aman) September 15, 2020

2. We said the same in our FAQs https://t.co/1qt5K1vURQ pic.twitter.com/0aalu3N339 — Aman (@CB_Aman) September 15, 2020

3. Exactly, as we anticipated - yesterday with Mr Gangwar's (Minister of State for Labour & Employment) response - the Government accepted that it has no records. https://t.co/hGjlqxmKTK. Possibly the best way to deny it tomorrow! — Aman (@CB_Aman) September 15, 2020

Today, the government in parliament said that they dont have any data on how many people died due to the lockdown, even though many have compiled this data from homehttps://t.co/DTzjmo3Rqh



No basic data and they want to use AI and build smart cities?

Lol. https://t.co/kJml9UKzNH — Sanjana (@sanjana_krishn) September 14, 2020

The Labour Ministry says it has no record of Migrant workers' deaths. Here's our ground report on Ranveer Singh who died as he walked home from Agra to Madhya Pradesh https://t.co/DdonbLodaH — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) September 15, 2020

In May, I reported on Nikhil and Chandni, kids orphaned when their parents died in an accident while cycling 700 kms between Lko & Chattisgarh .The govt may have no records, but these are faces of anguish that millions suffered in lockdown . happy to report they are doing well ! pic.twitter.com/8C2jhunvuG — Alok Pandey (@alok_pandey) September 15, 2020