India Sees Record Rise With 90,802 Covid Cases In Last 24 Hours, Surpasses Brazil

Amit Dave / reuters A healthcare worker wearing protective gear after she took swabs from residents for a rapid antigen test at a residential apartment in Ahmedabad, India, July 23, 2020.

While unlock 4 in India is opening up several more parts of the Indian economy — the Delhi metro resumed services today after almost 5 months — India saw a record jump in the number of people who tested positive for Covid-19. It also surpassed Brazil and now has the second highest number of coronavirus cases in the world.

On Monday the government numbers showed that India recorded a whopping 90,802 cases in the last 24 hours and the total reported cases in India stands at 42,04,614 cases.

India has reported a total of 71,642 deaths.

The number of active cases across the country stands at 8,82,542.

Here’s how the numbers from the five worst-hit states look like:

Maharashtra 2,36,208 Andhra Pradesh 99,689 Karnataka 99,285 Uttar Pradesh 61,625 Tamil Nadu 51,458

India’s recovery rate is 77.31% with 32,50,429 having been discharged.

So far 2,71,05,151 people have been infected by the contagious virus across the world and 8,83,342 people have died.