India To UN Chief: No Role For Third Party Mediation, Ask Pak To Stop Cross-Border Terror

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said Jammu and Kashmir is and will continue to be an integral part of India and hoped that the UN secretary general would press Pakistan to take credible and irreversible action to stop cross-border terrorism against India.

“India’s position has not changed. Jammu and Kashmir has been, is, and will continue to be an integral part of India. The issue that needs to be addressed is that of vacation of the territories illegally and forcibly occupied by Pakistan,” Kumar said.

“Further issues, if any, would be discussed bilaterally. There is no role or scope for third-party mediation,” he said.