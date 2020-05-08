First 2 Flights With 363 Evacuated Indians Land In Kerala

Hardeep S Puri/Twitter Air India flight with evacuated Indians at Cochin International Airport.

KOCHI/KOZHIKODE — Launching its biggest ever repatriation exercise, India on Thursday airlifted 363 of its citizens, including nine infants, stranded in the United Arab Emirates due to the international travel lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the first Air India Express flight carrying 177 passengers and four infants from Abu Dhabi landed at Kochi at 10.09 pm, the second flight from Dubai carrying same number of passengers and five infants landed at Kozhikode few minutes later at 10.32 pm.

The massive repatriation exercise is named ‘Vande Bharat Mission.’

Mission Vande Bharat begins.



First two flights bring home Indian citizens from the UAE.



177 passengers plus 4 infants reach Cochin from Abu Dhabi.

177 passengers plus 5 infants reach Kozhikode from Dubai.



State govt will now arrange for their mandatory 14 day quarantine. pic.twitter.com/sVteZkd2Tj — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) May 7, 2020

The evacuated citizens will be sent to the Institutional Quarantine facilities set up by the district administrations in their respective districts, Kerala government officials said.

Pregnant women, people needing immediate treatment, those returning to attend ceremonies connected to death of a close relative, aged people needing continuous assistance and children under 10 years will be permitted to go to their houses, where they will be under strict home quarantine (self isolation) for 14 days, officials said.

All passengers were asked to download Arogya Setu app on their mobile devices and submit forms of undertaking, as directed by Government of India, on their arrival at the airport, they said.

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses were kept ready for transporting the evacuated expatriates.

Taxis were arranged for those who needed cars.

The pilots and cabin crew were in PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) suit on the flights which carried the evacuated citizens.

Two masks, sanitiser, snacks box with two cheese sandwiches and a fruit cake slice and water were provided to the passengers inside the aircraft.

Meanwhile, the state government partially modified its order on quarantine and stated that all incoming passengers who have not undergone testing at the point of departure, will be put in Institutional Quarantine (IQ) for 14 days by the district administration.

Those passengers tested and found COVID-19 negative will be put in IQ for seven days.

If they do not develop symptoms after seven days, they would be put in home quarantine for the next seven days, the order issued by Chief Secretary, Tom Jose said.

The Centre had insisted that all passengers coming to India should undergo 14 days Institutional Quarantine.