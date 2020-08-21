Instagram Suspends Account Of YouTuber 'Hindustani Bhau' For Violating Guidelines

After the arrest of Shubham Mishra from his rape threats to comedian Agrima Joshua, the Instagram account of another YouTuber has been taken down for abusive content.

YouTuber and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Hindustani Bhau’s Instagram account was suspended for violating community guidelines. His real name Vikas Fhatak.

This comes after comedian Kunal Kamra tweeted at the Mumbai police and Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh to take action.

Kamra wrote in his tweet, “HM @AnilDeshmukhNCP & @MumbaiPolice,

Calling for open violence is a crime. This is a mob building & hate spreading excercise. This is deeply alarming. Could lead to violence & an artist not getting due process. Remarks like “System side main” are an insult to our constitution...”

The video shared by Kamra showed Fhatak threatening violence against those who insulted Hinduism.

On Thursday evening, actor Shashank Arora posted a tweet that showed Fhatak’s account has been suspended.

This comes close on the heels of 28-year-old YouTuber Shubham Mishra being arrested in July for his comments on Joshua. Mishra was arrested by the Vadodara police. They took suo motu action after his video threatening Joshua went viral and people began to call him out. However, Mishra’s video wasn’t a first. He was known to have posted such videos before.