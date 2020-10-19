IPL: Twitter Still Can't Get Over The Two Super Overs In MI Vs KXIP

Kings XI Punjab defeated Mumbai Indians in an IPL game that was decided through a second Super Over for the first time in the history of the tournament.

Kieron Pollard helped Mumbai Indians score 11 for one in the second Super Over bowled by Chris Jordan after both the teams ended at the same score in the regulation 20 overs as well as in the first Super Over.

Chris Gayle then hit the first ball bowled by Trent Boult for a six before Mayank Agarwal cracked successive fours as KXIP notched up an incredible win.

This came after a Super Over earlier in the day between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

While all the thrilling matches have ended, Twitter still can’t get over the Super Overs.

A few remembered the 2019 Men’s Cricket World Cup in which England were declared winners against New Zealand on boundary count after the Super Over ended in a tie.

The ICC later tweaked the super over rule for all its major events and announced that now in case a situation arises where both teams are tied even after the super over in a final or semifinal, the super over will be repeated until there is a clear winner.

KXIP won second super over after 1st super over tied

