Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar And Other Cricketers Pay Tribute To Irrfan Khan

Tony Felgueiras/Invision/AP File image of Irrfan Khan.

Actor Irrfan Khan passed away in Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital on Wednesday at the age of 53. The actor is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and two sons, Babil and Ayan.

“It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it,” the statement from his family said, according to PTI.

“Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heavenly abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, ‘As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it’,” it added.

Several cricketers paid tribute to the actor:

Saddened to hear about the passing of Irrfan Khan. What a phenomenal talent and dearly touched everyone's heart with his versatility. May god give peace to his soul 🙏 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 29, 2020

Sad to hear the news of #IrrfanKhan passing away. He was one of my favorites & I’ve watched almost all his films, the last one being Angrezi Medium. Acting came so effortlessly to him, he was just terrific.

May his soul Rest In Peace. 🙏🏼

Condolences to his loved ones. ☹️ pic.twitter.com/gaLHCTSbUh — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 29, 2020

Heartbreaking to hear of the demise of Actor Irrfan khan.Just watched angrezi medium a couple of days back and marvelled at his beautifully nuanced performance. One of the finest actors, gone too soon . Rest in peace 🙏🏻 #RIPIrrfanKhan #versatile — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) April 29, 2020

Extremely saddened to hear about the demise of #IrfanKhan. He was truly an actor with immense talent & high caliber. He will be missed badly. My heartfelt condolences to the family. #ripirfankhan pic.twitter.com/kXe7FfNvuP — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) April 29, 2020

R.I.P @irrfank Ji. Always enjoyed your amazing work and your mind-blowing skills as an actor and artist. Sincere condolences and prayers for the family. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/dh6QdDs9nh — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) April 29, 2020

A great actor and a great talent. Heartfelt

Condolences to his family and well - wishers #IrfanKhan — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 29, 2020