J.K. Rowling Says She's 'Fully Recovered' After Suffering From COVID-19 Symptoms

J.K. Rowling revealed she’d been suffering from “all the symptoms” of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, for the last two weeks.

The “Harry Potter” author shared a health update on Twitter Monday morning, assuring her millions of followers that she’s since “fully recovered,” although she hasn’t been tested for the respiratory illness.

She also passed along a bit of wisdom from a U.K. doctor on the recommendation of her husband, Neil Murray, himself a doctor.

“Please watch this doc from Queens Hospital explain how to relieve respiratory symptoms,” she wrote alongside a YouTube video. “For last 2 weeks I’ve had all symptoms of C19 (tho haven’t been tested) & did this on doc husband’s advice. I’m fully recovered & technique helped a lot.”

The technique Rowling endorsed entails a series of deep breaths, coughing and lying on your front in order to get a “good amount of air into the lung.”

Symptoms of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, include fever, cough and shortness of breath.

In a separate tweet, Rowling thanked her followers for their concern and urged them to stay safe.

“Thank you for your kind and lovely messages! I really am completely recovered and wanted to share a technique that’s recommended by doctors, costs nothing, has no nasty side effects but could help you/your loved ones a lot, as it did me,” she wrote. “Stay safe, everyone x.”

Two of Rowling’s “Harry Potter”-related projects have been affected by the pandemic, with production on the latest chapter of her “Fantastic Beasts” film franchise shutting down last month to keep cast and crew members safe. Performances of the award-winning play “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” have also been suspended in various locations around the world, including New York City and London, for the foreseeable future.

