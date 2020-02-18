Jeff Bezos Pledges $10 Billion To Fight Climate Change: 'We Can Save Earth'

The group Amazon Employees for Climate Justice said last month that its leaders had been threatened and questioned by Amazon’s human resources department about comments they made in the press last year. They had claimed that the company’s threats of job termination was a form of “targeting” meant to keep employees from speaking out further.

Bezos’ pledge of billions to climate change is a staunch departure from his previous giving behavior. Amazon has long been the subject of ire because Bezos is one of the few top U.S. billionaires who has not signed the Giving Pledge, a campaign founded by Bill Gates and Warren Buffett to encourage extremely wealthy people to contribute a majority of their wealth to philanthropic causes. Notably, Bezos’ now-ex-wife, MacKenzie Bezos, signed the pledge last year.

Bezos was also called out just last month for not being philanthropic enough when he announced that Amazon would donate $1 million Australian dollars (around $690,000 USD) to the ongoing wildfire crisis. Critics pushed back on the gesture, comparing the percentage of his donation to his massive wealth as well as those of other public figures who are worth far less than he is.