Jennifer Aniston And Lisa Kudrow Dish Hilarious Memories From Filming Friends

Make the most of your time indoors with a daily dose of celebrity news and guides to the best shows. Sign up to the entertainment newsletter.

This is the one where Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow dish about their best memories filming Friends.

The pair teamed up for Variety’s Actors On Actors series on Monday, catching up virtually to discuss the ’90s sitcom’s upcoming reunion special, indulge in some throwbacks and even spill about watching the show while at home in isolation.

“I love stumbling on a Friends episode. This one time I was with Courteney [Cox], and we were trying to find something to reference, an old Friends thing. And then we stumbled on — there’s bloopers online — and we sat there at the computer like two nerds watching these bloopers laughing at ourselves,” Jennifer said.

“I’ve done it, too. I’ve done that, hours watching bloopers,” Lisa said.

Variety Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston shared hilarious memories of their time on Friends

And it turns out Jennifer was laughing just as hard as everybody else in Season 7, Episode 15, where Ross (David Schwimmer) learns the bagpipes.

“Where you started to sing full 100% sounding like the bagpipe — I couldn’t hold it together. No one could hold it together,” Jennifer laughed, sending Lisa into a coughing fit.

They also recalled taking 45 minutes to film one scene from The One With The Videotape because the cast couldn’t stop laughing.

In February, Friends fans were over the moon when it was announced that the whole gang ― Jennifer, Lisa, Courteney, David, Matthew Perry and Matt Le Blanc ― would reunite for an unscripted special almost 16 years after the last episode of the show aired.

The HBO Max special, which was supposed to be filmed in front of a live studio audience in March, has been tentatively pushed back to August barring a second wave of coronavirus infections.

Jennifer said she expects it will “be really fun ... if we ever get out of quarantine, get to do our reunion show,” although she’s not sure how exactly it will play out.

“I can’t wait to do that. I really can’t wait to do that,” Lisa replied. “We don’t know everything about it, we need to say. I think we’re meant to be surprised by some things as well.”

Check out the full conversation below...