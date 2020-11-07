Joe Biden Declares 'We're Going To Win' 2020 Election, Claims Broad Mandate

Joe Biden, inching toward a decisive victory in the presidential election, addressed a crowd of supporters Friday night in Wilmington, Delaware, alongside his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris.

The former US vice president spoke as final vote tallies in Arizona, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Nevada indicated he had a nearly insurmountable lead over President Donald Trump.

These tallies, Biden said, “tell us a clear and convincing story ... we are going to win this race with a clear majority of the nation behind us.”

Biden noted that he and Harris had, thus far, amassed more than 74 million votes ― which, as he noted, is “more than any presidential ticket” in U.S. history.

Trump, meanwhile, has baselessly been alleging widespread fraud by the Democrats in an election that isn’t going his way. Perhaps most bizarrely, he’s expressed outrage that he wasn’t able to hold his early lead in key states as election officials continued to tabulate ballots and insisted they stop counting them.

His campaign has sued multiple states, accusing them of blocking his supporters’ access to observe the count, illegally extending mail-in voting and giving voters Sharpie pens that invalidated their ballots (which was not true). Several lawsuits have already been dismissed.

Trump has also claimed to be the true winner of an election that has yet to be called for either candidate.

“If you count the legal votes, I easily win,” Trump claimed in a Thursday evening speech, adding without evidence that the election was fraught with “historical interference from big media, big money and big tech.”

Biden assured Americans on Friday that he would ensure that every vote is properly counted.

“I don’t care how people try to stop it. I will not allow that to happen,” he said in an apparent reaction to Trump’s actions, though he did not mention the president by name.