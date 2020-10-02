They were spaced more than six feet apart, but both yelled without face masks in an indoor space – factors that increase the risk of spreading the virus.

Trump said on Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive, hours after top Trump aide Hope Hicks was diagnosed with the virus.

Hicks had been part of the team travelling with the president for the debate and was seen stepping off Air Force One afterward without a mask. Members of Trump’s family flouted mask-wearing guidelines during the event.