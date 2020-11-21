Honeymoon Already Shaky: Joe Biden Hits A Nerve On Twitter With Money Plea

US President-elect Joe Biden, hat in hand, appealed to voters Friday for funding for his administration’s transition into the White House.

Ah, nope would be Twitter followers’ stunned response.

“Here’s the deal,” Biden tweeted. “Because President Trump refuses to concede and is delaying the transition, we have to fund it ourselves and need your help,” asking supporters to “chip in.”

Here's the deal: Because President Trump refuses to concede and is delaying the transition, we have to fund it ourselves and need your help.



If you're able, chip in to help fund the Biden-Harris transition. https://t.co/apJMrdpoSS — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 20, 2020

Though followers on Twitter were definitely not willing to “chip in,” they had lots of ideas about how Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris could economize — like “skipping Coachella this year.”

People responding were amused — but also annoyed that the president-elect of the world’s wealthiest nation, which has handed massive tax breaks to corporations and the wealthy, now has his hand out to the average American struggling with tough economic times just now.

have you considered



--getting a roommate

--skipping the morning latte at the coffee shop

--getting a second job

--cutting out the avocado toast for a sack lunch PB&J

--putting on a sweater instead of turning up the heat https://t.co/zapcJ3wBJ2 — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) November 20, 2020

- move in with family

- skip coachella this year

- don't upgrade your iPhone for once — Colin Burns (@clnbrns) November 20, 2020

Yikes. Hard pass. We already fund it with taxes. Come on with this. — Ed DeRosa (@EJXD2) November 21, 2020

Man, we’re the ones who need *your* help. — Axelle Carolyn (@AxelleCarolyn) November 21, 2020

Nope. This country had plenty of money. We have miles of people waiting in lines who aren’t eating. We are not paying for it and don’t ask again. I thought you were different — Jeannette Sarpola (@zsazu) November 21, 2020

Ask one of the 186 billionaires who funded your campaign instead of people who can't afford rent this month. https://t.co/x9o5nWbWMT — Gravel Institute (@GravelInstitute) November 20, 2020

I tell you what, you get me some stimulus, I send a lil somethin your way — Kyle 🌱 (@KylePlantEmoji) November 20, 2020

Lmao can you imagine asking millions of unemployed people for donations to uphold a system that oppresses them 🥴 — Barbancourt Papi (@Tedket) November 20, 2020

Didn't you raise $1 billion? Is it all gone? Will you be reimbursed once Trump's stunt ends? Will you pay donors back? Do you take us for fools?

C'mon man! — Margaret Kimberley (@freedomrideblog) November 20, 2020

Borrow the money.

The average American can’t afford it. — Kirk Acevedo🇺🇸 (@kirkacevedo) November 20, 2020

Hey, chief. Congrats. Excited to see whatcha got in ya. Anyway per this request, feels like a rich people problem. — Contact Tracy Chapman™ (@TimDuffy) November 21, 2020

🤦🏾‍♀️ we. are. broke. No jobs. No aid. FOR MONTHS!!! — MrsBundrige (@MrsBundrige) November 20, 2020

Australians: receive $1,993 a month



Canadians: receive $1,433 a month



Germans: receive up to $7,326 a month



Americans: can c͟l͟i͟c͟k͟ ͟h͟e͟r͟e͟ ͟t͟o͟ ͟d͟o͟n͟a͟t͟e͟ ͟n͟o͟w͟! — Jeff Kasanoff (@JeffKasanoff) November 20, 2020