Joe Biden Shows Off New Hat And Trolls Trump’s MAGA Slogan In The Process

US President-elect Joe Biden has a new hat for his new job ― and it doubles as a dig against President Donald Trump.

On Saturday, the president-elect’s wife, Dr. Jill Biden, posted a photo on social media celebrating her husband’s victory to become the 46th U.S. president.

The soon-to-be first couple can be seen posing with a sign from 2008 when Biden was elected vice president. Dr. Biden used her hand to update the sign for 2020.

He will be a President for all of our families. pic.twitter.com/iGPKLMMIcK — Dr. Jill Biden (@DrBiden) November 7, 2020

But there was something else new in the photo: The president-elect was wearing a hat that played off Trump’s red “Make America Great Again” hats. “We Just Did,” Biden’s blue cap reads, with the number “46” underneath it.

Many Twitter users appreciated the shade.

"We just did."



Joe Biden clapped back against the MAGA hat 😯



(📷: @DrBiden) pic.twitter.com/fZ2EhzUFRA — Complex (@Complex) November 9, 2020

How it started How it’s going😂 pic.twitter.com/TiOluozUYk — Dena Grayson, MD, PhD (@DrDenaGrayson) November 8, 2020

I want that hat! “We just did. #46” https://t.co/Yt0NhW122c — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) November 7, 2020