Serial Murder Accused Jolly Joseph Stable After Attempting To Kill Herself In Jail

Jolly Joseph, the main accused in Kerala’s Koodathayi serial murders, was rushed to the hospital on Thursday after she tried to kill herself, jail and police officials said.

She was first rushed to district hospital and later admitted to the Medical College in Kozhikode, the Indian Express reported, and her condition is said to be stable.

Jolly’s fellow inmates had alerted officials about the incident at 4.30 am, the Kozhikode district jail told Hindustan Times.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Haridasan, who is part of the team investigating the case, told The NewsMinute that they had said that she would be highly suicidal and hence, told the court she should not be given bail.

“Fearing such tendencies, we have never kept her in a solitary cell. We put other prisoners to keep a watch on her. Last night, she had covered herself with a quilt so it was hard to see. But when the other prisoners saw traces of blood around her bed, they alerted us and we rushed her to the hospital,” a senior jail official told Indian Express.