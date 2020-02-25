One Journalist Shot, 4 Others Attacked While Reporting On Violence In Northeast Delhi

A journalist was shot and four others were injured while covering the ongoing violence in northeast Delhi on Tuesday, reports said.
Akash Napa, a reporter for JK 24x7 News TV channel, was shot at Maujpur and admitted to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in Dilshad Garden, several journalists said on Tuesday.
The channel said his condition was serious.
The details were tweeted out by News18 reporters:
Earlier today, NDTV reporters Arvind Gunasekar and Saurabh Shukla were beaten up by a mob while reporting in northeast Delhi and were rushed to a hospital.
News18′s Runjhun Sharma pleaded with the mob to let Gunasekar go, Indian Express’s Somya Lakhani said.
Several journalists tweeted saying Gunasekar and Shukla had been attacked because they were filming a mosque being set on fire.
NDTV said there were no police personnel present in the area when its journalists were attacked.
The news channel said Gunasekar was hit on the face and broke a tooth. Shukla was hit on the back with lathis when he intervened to stop Gunasekar from being hit.
NDTV’s Mariyam Alavi was hit on the back while she reporting with Sreenivasan Jain in another part of northeast Delhi, the news channel said. Cameraperson Sushil Rathi also suffered minor injuries.
While violent mobs have been on a rampage in Bhajanpura, Maujpur, Wazirabad, Jaffrabad, Babarpur, Vijay Park, Yamuna Vihar and Gokulpuri since Monday, this is the third day of violence in Northeast Delhi.
Eight civilians and a police constable have died in the violence since yesterday.