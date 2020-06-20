This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost India, which closed in 2020. Some features are no longer enabled. If you have questions or concerns about this article, please contact indiasupport@huffpost.com.
Judge: Bolton Can Publish Book Despite Efforts To Block It

The decision from U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth is a victory for Bolton in a court case that involved core First Amendment and national security concerns.
By Associated Press
Former U.S. national security advisor John Bolton in a file photo

WASHINGTON: A federal judge ruled Saturday that former US national security adviser John Bolton can move forward in publishing his tell-all book despite efforts by the Trump administration to block the release because of concerns that classified information could be exposed.

The decision from U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth is a victory for Bolton in a court case that involved core First Amendment and national security concerns.

The ruling means a broader election-year readership and distribution of a memoir that paints an unflattering portrait of US President Donald Trump’s foreign policy decision-making during the turbulent year-and-a-half that Bolton spent in the White House.

